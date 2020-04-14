My favorite movie are, Stranger Things, It, Avengers.
Favorite cartoon, Pokemon, The Loud House, Rabbids, We Bare Bears, Teen Titans (old/original version), Gravity Falls, Adventure Time.
Favorite Anime: The rising of the Shield Hero, Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid, Death Note, Demon Slayer, Aho Girl, Nisekoi, and Himouto! Amuro-chan, and Darling in the FranXX.
Fav show: Stranger Things ; Fav movie: American Reunion ; Fav cartoon: Samurai Jack
fav show riverdale and ı love cheryl blossom you can watch
Dragon ball (Original) Even named my dog GOKU
favourite movie all dc and marvel series
favourite Anime death note, fairy tail, the seven deadly sins
goonies, monster squad, police academy
naruto xD its the best one imo
JoJo's Bizzare Adventure is my favourite anime