What is this game?

natasha nowak
natasha nowak
Gem1,792
Serdar
Serdar
Gem140
ferriquelme.sainz
ferriquelme.sainz
Gem10
ferriquelme.sainz
ferriquelme.sainz
Gem20
Guilherme Pereira
Guilherme Pereira
Gem10
ferriquelme.sainz
ferriquelme.sainz
Gem231
Vikas SRIVASTAVE
Vikas SRIVASTAVE
Gem105
hala sy
hala sy
Gem9
Hamazaki1991
Hamazaki1991
Gem1,344
hanfred
hanfred
Gem32
guilerhukas
guilerhukas
Gem3,080
354480282
354480282
Gem280
لانا الشمري
لانا الشمري
Gem1,400
guilerhukas
guilerhukas
Gem231
guilerhukas
guilerhukas
Gem3
guilerhukas
guilerhukas
Gem2
guilerhukas
guilerhukas
Gem1,187
begallicintia
begallicintia
Gem28
viperlegend266
viperlegend266
Gem231
guilerhukas
guilerhukas
Gem3
Rain

Gem47

unranked rank iconfarooqlashari1984: someone guide pls
unranked rank iconfarooqlashari1984: is this gamehag pays real money?
unranked rank iconluisdiegocases: hola
AdminJoshverd: Yo emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: gaaaaaaa
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: esto funciona?
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem55 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAdli Enríquez: Hola
unranked rank iconviperlegend266: hello
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem135 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
unranked rank iconsworddog: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: I'm new here ,,,upto how many usd we can make per day from here and in how long time
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: Anyone have withdrawal before so from this app to his account guys
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: What's the value of these gems in $
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: Hi
unranked rank iconjgdub: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconjgdub: hi
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem58 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: bro some dont work btw
unranked rank iconerayve: 'ello!
SystemGamehag: @nicolhasandres13 tipped Gem100 to the Rain
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem27 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: its trash now
unranked rank iconKen: yea bro
unranked rank iconnicolhasandres13: gamehag cambio mucho desde hace 4 años :(
Sign in to start chatting

21

0/160

Back to Crossout

What is this game?

nagyvaradiharcos avatar

nagyvaradiharcos

April 13, 2020 at 10:36 PM

My brother plays this game daily and is obsessed with it, please tell me what game is this, i am curious!
stubbebigler avatar

stubbebigler

April 13, 2020 at 11:34 PM

it is a game where you design your own car and then fight with it. you can keep upgrading your car, there is also alot of diffrent tasks to complete. it is very fun i enjoy myself. i hope you find this usefull
theos_touloupou avatar

theos_touloupou

April 14, 2020 at 12:31 AM

Helloooooo
KipKip avatar

KipKip

April 14, 2020 at 02:28 AM

it's quite a unique and fun game, i feel like there are a *bit* too many microtransactions though, good for him anyway.
nagyvaradiharcos avatar

nagyvaradiharcos

April 14, 2020 at 11:23 AM

thank you yall
MhLoud4 avatar

MhLoud4

April 15, 2020 at 12:54 AM

thanks ouıu
GERIIIS avatar

GERIIIS

April 16, 2020 at 03:24 PM

rhrhrhrhr rhrhrhr
imsmart18 avatar

imsmart18

April 18, 2020 at 01:25 AM

this game is about cars that have guns and stuff like this there are many gamemodes as you level up you get new parts and you can do any car you want with the parts that you have its so much fun if your not so creative you can just use a made car or idk
bodzai avatar

bodzai

April 19, 2020 at 02:35 PM

very nice games i play
ekhynacea avatar

ekhynacea

April 19, 2020 at 05:05 PM

bang bang car ,modified weapond and shields and bang
DarknighX avatar

DarknighX

April 19, 2020 at 06:31 PM

This i s a free game its like a shooter game but with cars really good

lighty2 avatar

lighty2

April 19, 2020 at 10:05 PM

Это игра про апокалипсис и востание выживших тя находишься во фракции механики но потом со временем тебе открывается возможнось вступить в другие фракции
jane_though avatar

jane_though

April 20, 2020 at 04:11 AM

its a lot like mad max , but with cars only. hope this helps.:joy:
robert_ghetu avatar

robert_ghetu

April 20, 2020 at 05:01 AM

cars with guns that fight each other
suro27 avatar

suro27

April 20, 2020 at 07:55 AM

aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa
Gardista14 avatar

Gardista14

April 21, 2020 at 12:17 AM

it is a game where you design your own car and then fight with it, the game like madmax crazy
destruction Derby
derb_ux avatar

derb_ux

April 21, 2020 at 04:21 PM

about cars with guns and they fight

bricktimes avatar

bricktimes

April 21, 2020 at 04:49 PM

That game is about fighting. recommended 12+
azozi1971 avatar

azozi1971

April 21, 2020 at 05:08 PM

if you play mad max this is similar
Kipe avatar

Kipe

April 21, 2020 at 07:38 PM

I like the game, making your own cars is pretty darn cool.
nagyvaradiharcos avatar

nagyvaradiharcos

April 21, 2020 at 08:09 PM

okay so basically this thread, go wild its to grind to lvl 3 we can talk about ANYTHING

PrincesssAshleyy avatar

PrincesssAshleyy

April 21, 2020 at 08:25 PM

Amazing
penny_packer avatar

penny_packer

April 22, 2020 at 12:17 AM

Crossout is a MMO action game based in a post-apocalyptic world. It has been developed by the creators of the famous War Thunder and brings to us a completely refreshed gameplay on somewhat different terms.
Andrutza avatar

Andrutza

April 22, 2020 at 10:17 PM

HELLO THERE I REALLY DON'T KNOW THIS GAME BUT I THING ITS UGLY SO DON'T PLAY IT just say so i just comment for exp so tysm thank you so muchhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

What is this game? - Crossout Forum on Gamehag