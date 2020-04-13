What is this game?

nagyvaradiharcos My brother plays this game daily and is obsessed with it, please tell me what game is this, i am curious!

stubbebigler it is a game where you design your own car and then fight with it. you can keep upgrading your car, there is also alot of diffrent tasks to complete. it is very fun i enjoy myself. i hope you find this usefull

KipKip it's quite a unique and fun game, i feel like there are a *bit* too many microtransactions though, good for him anyway.



nagyvaradiharcos thank you yall

imsmart18 this game is about cars that have guns and stuff like this there are many gamemodes as you level up you get new parts and you can do any car you want with the parts that you have its so much fun if your not so creative you can just use a made car or idk

ekhynacea bang bang car ,modified weapond and shields and bang

DarknighX This i s a free game its like a shooter game but with cars really good





lighty2 Это игра про апокалипсис и востание выживших тя находишься во фракции механики но потом со временем тебе открывается возможнось вступить в другие фракции

jane_though its a lot like mad max , but with cars only. hope this helps.:joy:

robert_ghetu cars with guns that fight each other

Gardista14 it is a game where you design your own car and then fight with it, the game like madmax crazy

destruction Derby

derb_ux about cars with guns and they fight





bricktimes That game is about fighting. recommended 12+



azozi1971 if you play mad max this is similar

Kipe I like the game, making your own cars is pretty darn cool.



nagyvaradiharcos okay so basically this thread, go wild its to grind to lvl 3 we can talk about ANYTHING





penny_packer Crossout is a MMO action game based in a post-apocalyptic world. It has been developed by the creators of the famous War Thunder and brings to us a completely refreshed gameplay on somewhat different terms.

