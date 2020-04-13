What is this game?

My brother plays this game daily and is obsessed with it, please tell me what game is this, i am curious!
it is a game where you design your own car and then fight with it. you can keep upgrading your car, there is also alot of diffrent tasks to complete. it is very fun i enjoy myself. i hope you find this usefull
it's quite a unique and fun game, i feel like there are a *bit* too many microtransactions though, good for him anyway.
this game is about cars that have guns and stuff like this there are many gamemodes as you level up you get new parts and you can do any car you want with the parts that you have its so much fun if your not so creative you can just use a made car or idk
bang bang car ,modified weapond and shields and bang
This i s a free game its like a shooter game but with cars really good
Это игра про апокалипсис и востание выживших тя находишься во фракции механики но потом со временем тебе открывается возможнось вступить в другие фракции
its a lot like mad max , but with cars only. hope this helps.:joy:
cars with guns that fight each other
it is a game where you design your own car and then fight with it, the game like madmax crazy
destruction Derby
about cars with guns and they fight
That game is about fighting. recommended 12+
if you play mad max this is similar
I like the game, making your own cars is pretty darn cool.
Crossout is a MMO action game based in a post-apocalyptic world. It has been developed by the creators of the famous War Thunder and brings to us a completely refreshed gameplay on somewhat different terms.
