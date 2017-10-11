lyz3r1234
Just noticed the Overall ranking

dracindo avatar

dracindo

October 11, 2017 at 06:03 PM

I'm number 45! Shame they don't give any rewards for monthly top 3 though. I'd make a good chance, but I suppose Gamehag doesn't want to give the guys who win alot of the daily ranking bonuses more extra Soul Gems, which I can understand.
Steamburnerdutch avatar

Steamburnerdutch

October 11, 2017 at 06:58 PM

Even more notable: I don't see MagicCookies at the top ;)


dracindo avatar

dracindo

October 11, 2017 at 07:02 PM

Heh, indeed. Guess the Hags didn't like being called unprofessional.
DarkSoulZXZ avatar

DarkSoulZXZ

October 11, 2017 at 07:21 PM

Congrats man. I myself want to reach top 3 for the extra SG but payouts are extremely low in where I live and I simply don't have the time because of school. But I believe that with a little hard work, we might manage to reach top 10 overall.
Clound12 avatar

Clound12

October 11, 2017 at 08:18 PM

Meanwhile Im still under 100 :( how do you guys earn sg so fast?
Steamburnerdutch avatar

Steamburnerdutch

October 11, 2017 at 08:52 PM

^Hax
cmeciu_cosmin avatar

cmeciu_cosmin

October 11, 2017 at 08:53 PM

over 100 :( why gamehag, why ? :(
dracindo avatar

dracindo

October 11, 2017 at 10:31 PM

Cloudn12, Gems from writing articles doesn't seem to get you up the daily rankings, but the monthly and overall count every soul gem you ever earned, so for those two lists, it's not really that hard for me, as I have already written quite a lot. Also, playing the games pays me quite well, most of the times.
AgRoTheLeGeNd avatar

AgRoTheLeGeNd

October 11, 2017 at 10:32 PM

For some reason,I'm always at rank 101 and it never changes lol
speedhacked avatar

speedhacked

October 12, 2017 at 12:41 AM

If you're lucky enough to get games from chest then sell it, it gives a huge amount of SG to boost your rank
SouLPrisoner avatar

SouLPrisoner

October 12, 2017 at 12:46 AM

i want aaa a games lol

