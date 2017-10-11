Just noticed the Overall ranking

dracindo I'm number 45! Shame they don't give any rewards for monthly top 3 though. I'd make a good chance, but I suppose Gamehag doesn't want to give the guys who win alot of the daily ranking bonuses more extra Soul Gems, which I can understand.

Steamburnerdutch Even more notable: I don't see MagicCookies at the top ;)







dracindo Heh, indeed. Guess the Hags didn't like being called unprofessional.

DarkSoulZXZ Congrats man. I myself want to reach top 3 for the extra SG but payouts are extremely low in where I live and I simply don't have the time because of school. But I believe that with a little hard work, we might manage to reach top 10 overall.



Clound12 Meanwhile Im still under 100 :( how do you guys earn sg so fast?

Steamburnerdutch ^Hax

cmeciu_cosmin over 100 :( why gamehag, why ? :(

dracindo Cloudn12, Gems from writing articles doesn't seem to get you up the daily rankings, but the monthly and overall count every soul gem you ever earned, so for those two lists, it's not really that hard for me, as I have already written quite a lot. Also, playing the games pays me quite well, most of the times.

AgRoTheLeGeNd For some reason,I'm always at rank 101 and it never changes lol



speedhacked If you're lucky enough to get games from chest then sell it, it gives a huge amount of SG to boost your rank