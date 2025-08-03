GemEarn

What’s in Call of Duty Season 5 this time?

SlapperDerp avatar

SlapperDerp

August 3, 2025 at 05:55 AM

This new season goes hard fr, the operators are fire and the map updates actually slap. Finally feels like they’re listening to what players want. The battle pass got some heat skins but it’s still a grind to unlock the good stuff. They could chill a bit on the XP needed ngl.
GoosePants19 avatar

GoosePants19

August 3, 2025 at 09:21 AM

New weapons are lowkey busted rn, that SMG melts. Pretty sure everyone gonna use it till they nerf.
Headsho_dsho avatar

Headsho_dsho

August 4, 2025 at 09:19 AM

Zombies mode got some cool updates, loving the darker vibes and new gear. It’s a solid W for spooky fans.
Quick9916 avatar

Quick9916

August 4, 2025 at 12:27 PM

MP feels smoother too, matchmaking hasn’t been as sweaty. Hope they keep this momentum going into next season.

