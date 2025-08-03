What’s in Call of Duty Season 5 this time?

This new season goes hard fr, the operators are fire and the map updates actually slap. Finally feels like they’re listening to what players want. The battle pass got some heat skins but it’s still a grind to unlock the good stuff. They could chill a bit on the XP needed ngl.
New weapons are lowkey busted rn, that SMG melts. Pretty sure everyone gonna use it till they nerf.
Zombies mode got some cool updates, loving the darker vibes and new gear. It’s a solid W for spooky fans.
MP feels smoother too, matchmaking hasn’t been as sweaty. Hope they keep this momentum going into next season.