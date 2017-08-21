Jackie Egas
How to play Tiger II (H)?

Twick avatar

Twick

August 21, 2017 at 06:37 PM

Any tip in how to use it?
blackshadow_robefanoserul avatar

blackshadow_robefanoserul

August 22, 2017 at 11:24 AM

idk
ImNotLizzard avatar

ImNotLizzard

August 22, 2017 at 07:03 PM

You can ride with AWSD and fire and control our head of tank with mouse.
Sad_Kitteh avatar

Sad_Kitteh

April 7, 2020 at 11:15 AM

Just angle your armour when you see an enemy

ORTVS avatar

ORTVS

April 7, 2020 at 08:51 PM

Congratulations man if you use Tiger II you are basically the most wanted light upon field of battle:) The armor of it will protect you from most of the enemies and may even make you survive many shots. You better hide yourself well and find some cover when fighting and show the front armor to the enemy with a bit of angle due to the reason that Tiger II are very wanted and may attract several enemy's collective shots together :)
konogeo avatar

konogeo

April 8, 2020 at 01:51 AM

I DO NOT KNOW KEKW
clydethewhite avatar

clydethewhite

April 8, 2020 at 04:19 AM

if you get down tiered go for the heavy tank play style if you got uptieredjust snipe

BurakGamingTR avatar

BurakGamingTR

April 10, 2020 at 12:37 AM

epic gamee
whiteout1343 avatar

whiteout1343

April 10, 2020 at 12:46 AM

sup booooooooooooooooooooooooooooiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii
makian123 avatar

makian123

April 10, 2020 at 04:40 PM

You just play like any heavy tank
Rayan888 avatar

Rayan888

April 12, 2020 at 10:37 PM

evry day play tigar


Rayan888 avatar

Rayan888

April 12, 2020 at 10:37 PM

ay love tigar 2
Rayan888 avatar

Rayan888

April 12, 2020 at 10:37 PM

ay love dis game
blablablablablabla avatar

blablablablablabla

April 14, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Congratulations man if you use Tiger II you are basically the most wanted light upon field of battle:) The armor of it will protect you from most of the enemies and may even make you survive many shots. You better hide yourself well and find some cover when fighting and show the front armor to the enemy with a bit of angle due to the reason that Tiger II are very wanted and may attract several enemy's collective shots together :))

