How to play Tiger II (H)?

Twick Any tip in how to use it?

ImNotLizzard You can ride with AWSD and fire and control our head of tank with mouse.

Sad_Kitteh Just angle your armour when you see an enemy





ORTVS Congratulations man if you use Tiger II you are basically the most wanted light upon field of battle:) The armor of it will protect you from most of the enemies and may even make you survive many shots. You better hide yourself well and find some cover when fighting and show the front armor to the enemy with a bit of angle due to the reason that Tiger II are very wanted and may attract several enemy's collective shots together :)

clydethewhite if you get down tiered go for the heavy tank play style if you got uptieredjust snipe





makian123 You just play like any heavy tank

