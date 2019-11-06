CSGO game is dead?

jellyon CSGO game is dead because of trading restrictions? What do you say?

Sebastianos2 CSGO is not dead because the players dont wanna spent money into game

xVisky CS:GO is still on top 3 of steam's most played games. It has more than 1 million active users

Karl1337 Are you serious it still rocks whats the matter with you aa??

chloe 538,965 Playing right now & it is the no.1 Playing game in Steam rightnow!

smrdlja noiiiiooooooo

smrdlja GAME IS NOT DEAD BRROOO

you are just stupid

xferdi2005 no it isnt dead look how many players are playing right now (these days)

gongas42 Nah its still alive and growing rapidly



