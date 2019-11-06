ferriquelme.sainz
CSGO game is dead?

jellyon avatar

jellyon

November 6, 2019 at 07:10 PM

CSGO game is dead because of trading restrictions? What do you say?
Sebastianos2 avatar

Sebastianos2

November 6, 2019 at 08:06 PM

CSGO is not dead because the players dont wanna spent money into game
xVisky avatar

xVisky

November 6, 2019 at 11:57 PM

CS:GO is still on top 3 of steam's most played games. It has more than 1 million active users
Karl1337 avatar

Karl1337

November 7, 2019 at 02:10 AM

Are you serious it still rocks whats the matter with you aa??
chloe avatar

chloe

November 7, 2019 at 11:37 PM

538,965 Playing right now & it is the no.1 Playing game in Steam rightnow!
smrdlja avatar

smrdlja

November 8, 2019 at 12:30 AM

noiiiiooooooo
smrdlja avatar

smrdlja

November 8, 2019 at 12:31 AM

GAME IS NOT DEAD BRROOO
you are just stupid
xferdi2005 avatar

xferdi2005

November 8, 2019 at 12:35 AM

no it isnt dead look how many players are playing right now (these days)
gongas42 avatar

gongas42

November 8, 2019 at 02:38 AM

Nah its still alive and growing rapidly

Patrikbob avatar

Patrikbob

November 8, 2019 at 03:45 AM

Am probably nuni
