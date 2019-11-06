CSGO game is dead because of trading restrictions? What do you say?
CSGO is not dead because the players dont wanna spent money into game
CS:GO is still on top 3 of steam's most played games. It has more than 1 million active users
Are you serious it still rocks whats the matter with you aa??
538,965 Playing right now & it is the no.1 Playing game in Steam rightnow!
GAME IS NOT DEAD BRROOO
you are just stupid
no it isnt dead look how many players are playing right now (these days)
Nah its still alive and growing rapidly