jellyon Should we hold CSGO case keys? The rates will go up or down?

claudiu096 i haven't played it yet,but i still know,keys are good,you can get some chests and open them

ghostish I think not, they are sold directly in game afaik, so I don't think they'll be worth more than that.



martifix it will be better if u hold sticker capsules

mr_wh0areyou I donk know