How to Level up

jellyon Any tips to level up easily?

hectorvdf no i dont know eatir

NatFV i dont know

jefffffff001 you can text alot like this

jefffffff001 or just do survays like i normally do

that would work





mert_sami How to level up?

mert_sami Any tips to level up easily?

mert_sami Any tips to level up easily?





mert_sami or just do survays like i normally do

that would work



Ojopa wow... nice spam :D surweys? here? where? :O :D



GThunderSnow It seems like responding to chat threads is the easiest way to level up.

WhiteShadow01 Rlly for fast lvl up talk on forums

Ripa2003 how many XP do they give per day, does it ever stop giving XP and why somemtimes i just dont get any XP after talking in the forums

Ripa2003 i dont know if i am doing something wrong or what

flytothefuture just do not send spam

neamcit__zimi_ti_ GUYSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS i need help fast





