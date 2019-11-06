bratgraciaz
Got quiz contract approved still cant do appzone it says play a game help

gamehagcom_smurferduckymon avatar

gamehagcom_smurferduckymon

November 6, 2019 at 06:50 PM

any one else facing same issue i cannot make sgs any more from appzone as they require me to do a game task and i got limited game tasks available and the ones i am doing right now are difficult to complete any advice?
jellyon avatar

jellyon

November 6, 2019 at 06:57 PM

Following for this
fomi avatar

fomi

November 6, 2019 at 07:34 PM

You have 2 choices:

- Tough it out and do the game task.
- Create a support ticket and beg the mods to give you a different task. This is thought to be impossible unless you have a very good case, but you could try.
gamehagcom_smurferduckymon avatar

gamehagcom_smurferduckymon

November 6, 2019 at 07:37 PM

@fomi earlier with this new rule that came over 6 months ago i just used to do the quiz contracts and then appzone would work once again but these games offers are too less for me to do and extremely hard and time-consuming to complete its eating away all of my valuable time what shall i do as i am clueless. For the time being i think i am considering to start writing articles to get an average of 50 sgs per day but that too is filled with issues appzone was my go to strategy for getting sgs now i am hopeless and tbh woke :(
fomi avatar

fomi

November 6, 2019 at 07:46 PM

Not much to do beside getting good at those games sadly. Gamehag runs by displaying ads and partnering with various game publishers, so they won't allow to earn Soul Gems easily without doing both. You could go to one of those games' forum and try asking for help, maybe some old souls will carry you through. Farming and leveling with a crew are always gonna be easier.
Sebastianos2 avatar

Sebastianos2

November 6, 2019 at 08:04 PM

Hello i want xp to level because i want robux and i need lvl 3 im level 1
