Is the csgo chest worth saving up to?

mikhaik has anyone won a good item from the csgo chest? and is it worth my 600 SGs?

Illyasviel chances of winning something good from chests are literally really low to non-existent , would not advise to buy it, unless you're feeling lucky

therealelizabeth no, none of the chests are worth saving up to, save for the actuall reward u want and dont gamble

ZakTe No it isnt

_29981 нет ни стоет, обычно выподает 5 монет или рандом игра, зависет от кейса







blood375 Yeah, its not worth it, its like the guessing game, you just lose more and more.

LeEndrator Yes ^^'! Just do the tasks normally

Anonymous1930 If you like to lose, yeah sure gamble. I like to win, by doing things the hard way lol