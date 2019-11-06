ferriquelme.sainz
Is the csgo chest worth saving up to?

mikhaik avatar

mikhaik

November 6, 2019 at 06:25 PM

has anyone won a good item from the csgo chest? and is it worth my 600 SGs?
Illyasviel avatar

Illyasviel

November 9, 2019 at 10:06 PM

chances of winning something good from chests are literally really low to non-existent , would not advise to buy it, unless you're feeling lucky
therealelizabeth avatar

therealelizabeth

November 10, 2019 at 12:33 AM

no, none of the chests are worth saving up to, save for the actuall reward u want and dont gamble
ZakTe avatar

ZakTe

November 10, 2019 at 01:12 AM

No it isnt
_29981 avatar

_29981

November 10, 2019 at 01:32 AM

нет ни стоет, обычно выподает 5 монет или рандом игра, зависет от кейса


blood375 avatar

blood375

November 10, 2019 at 01:52 AM

Yeah, its not worth it, its like the guessing game, you just lose more and more.
LeEndrator avatar

LeEndrator

November 10, 2019 at 02:08 AM

Yes ^^'! Just do the tasks normally
Anonymous1930 avatar

Anonymous1930

November 10, 2019 at 05:51 AM

If you like to lose, yeah sure gamble. I like to win, by doing things the hard way lol
GetRektGuy avatar

GetRektGuy

November 11, 2019 at 03:44 AM

No it's pretty bad
