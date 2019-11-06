bratgraciaz
Can I earn EXP if I play the minigames on mobile?

snowhikerXD05 avatar

snowhikerXD05

November 6, 2019 at 06:24 PM

Also, how long do surveys take? It feels forever doing all of the surveys.
AdhamPlayer avatar

AdhamPlayer

November 6, 2019 at 06:30 PM

It feels forever for one survey
matemix060 avatar

matemix060

November 6, 2019 at 06:38 PM

Hallo
fomi avatar

fomi

November 6, 2019 at 07:39 PM

XPs can only be earned from interacting within the forum. Minigames only give you gems. For your other question, survey lengths are varied and there's practically no limit to how long they can take, but more often than not they will state their length right before asking you to join, so read carefully.
Sebastianos2 avatar

Sebastianos2

November 6, 2019 at 08:05 PM

Yes you can because i dont know how
snowhikerXD05 avatar

snowhikerXD05

November 6, 2019 at 09:02 PM

Ok thank you very much
xVisky avatar

xVisky

November 8, 2019 at 02:21 PM

Surveys take long and I don't think you will earn XP by playing minigames
Illyasviel avatar

Illyasviel

November 8, 2019 at 04:17 PM

I can barely do any survey in my country
