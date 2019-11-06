ferriquelme.sainz
Back to Gardenscape

Why does this game exists

Pumpkin3000 avatar

Pumpkin3000

November 6, 2019 at 01:44 PM

Who play this game?
DucDuyGaming avatar

DucDuyGaming

November 6, 2019 at 03:02 PM

i guess you dislike this game because it ads, or because its another 3-match puzzle game
i played this before, alone with homescapes, not gonna play it again, though
when they create those ads thing getting bad
GeorgeShedron avatar

GeorgeShedron

November 9, 2019 at 03:21 PM

MINECRAFT VILLAGERSMINECRAFT VILLAGERSMINECRAFT VILLAGERSMINECRAFT VILLAGERSMINECRAFT VILLAGERSMINECRAFT VILLAGERSMINECRAFT VILLAGERS
Wahffles avatar

Wahffles

November 20, 2019 at 07:40 AM

To be honest, I've never even heard of this game until now. Is this mobile? (probably why I didn't hear of it)
wegf43wg243t4 avatar

wegf43wg243t4

April 16, 2020 at 06:24 PM

ergerzretw4rwekrwjtiwj4itj4jti4tj
weijwiejiietjije4itjweirweihiwene
ernnweiorniwerieurhewurzerzwerwerweewewe
perfecto_Zeus avatar

perfecto_Zeus

April 17, 2020 at 06:23 PM

fwgewgwehwgwh
Why does this game exists - Gardenscape Forum on Gamehag