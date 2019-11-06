ferriquelme.sainz
how to gain SG

November 6, 2019 at 12:46 PM

because dont know how
November 6, 2019 at 12:50 PM

This question have been answered like 1000 times in forums and its somehow obvious that you guys are trying to get xp with this kind of spam
November 6, 2019 at 12:51 PM

Anyways you can try appzone, it'll give you 99 gems per day and limited to 198 sg, after that you have to complete offers
November 6, 2019 at 01:42 PM

you can get a lot of gems by playing games gamehag recommended for you and do their task, or do contracts
you can also try and write articles, just dont create spam like in forum, if your articles is accepted you will get around like 1000 SG
(get more sg in "get more" section")

anyway, the one above me who say that this question have been asked like 1000 times, its true, people create these forum often gonna contain spam
November 6, 2019 at 01:44 PM

I have 325 SG and I get 57 SG per day with app zone and there are no problems lol. I don't know how it works but I'll take it1
November 6, 2019 at 05:29 PM

You can play mini games. When you complete task you will get SG, I recommend you to do it on mobile on PC it will took time to receive your reward
