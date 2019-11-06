how to gain SG

aidanskie0909 because dont know how

therealelizabeth This question have been answered like 1000 times in forums and its somehow obvious that you guys are trying to get xp with this kind of spam

therealelizabeth Anyways you can try appzone, it'll give you 99 gems per day and limited to 198 sg, after that you have to complete offers

DucDuyGaming you can get a lot of gems by playing games gamehag recommended for you and do their task, or do contracts

you can also try and write articles, just dont create spam like in forum, if your articles is accepted you will get around like 1000 SG

(get more sg in "get more" section")



anyway, the one above me who say that this question have been asked like 1000 times, its true, people create these forum often gonna contain spam

Pumpkin3000 I have 325 SG and I get 57 SG per day with app zone and there are no problems lol. I don't know how it works but I'll take it1