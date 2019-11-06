bratgraciaz
Back to General Discussions forum

What is the best way to get soul gems in a short time

Bubzy_9 avatar

Bubzy_9

November 6, 2019 at 06:16 AM

Every app is basically rigged and you can level up for ages
flytothefuture avatar

flytothefuture

November 6, 2019 at 07:20 AM

games and contracts
dks_shadow avatar

dks_shadow

November 6, 2019 at 07:21 AM

watch ads it is the best
vovillia avatar

vovillia

November 6, 2019 at 07:34 AM

There's a bunch of linksharing and SEO sites you can use to share your referral link on to get those sign-ups.
toxicstrydr avatar

toxicstrydr

November 6, 2019 at 08:15 AM

Just logging in everyday is some good passive points.
xVisky avatar

xVisky

November 7, 2019 at 02:06 AM

Logging every day and playing minigames, I recommend you to play minigames on mobile you might not receive your reward from PC or laptop
StroNg404 avatar

StroNg404

November 7, 2019 at 02:34 AM

علي مااعتق ان كل يوم تاخذ 5 soul gem
و تستطيع ان تفتح التطبيق من الهاتف سوف يكون اسهل بكثير !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
petrochy avatar

petrochy

November 7, 2019 at 03:47 AM

i dont understand the game at all i need someone to teach
valyforge avatar

valyforge

November 7, 2019 at 08:05 AM

A lot of the games on the main page are surpisingly fun, just go play the games youll make plenty.
dontjudgeme avatar

dontjudgeme

November 7, 2019 at 11:36 AM

i just need xp
QueenSerius avatar

QueenSerius

November 7, 2019 at 12:34 PM

i dont know too
QueenSerius avatar

QueenSerius

November 7, 2019 at 12:34 PM

can yoiu teach me how to dogie

QueenSerius avatar

QueenSerius

November 7, 2019 at 12:35 PM

nya nya hahah tang e
QueenSerius avatar

QueenSerius

November 7, 2019 at 12:35 PM

alam na naliayan mga hoho
QueenSerius avatar

QueenSerius

November 7, 2019 at 12:35 PM

what the **** are you doing
WhiteShadow01 avatar

WhiteShadow01

November 7, 2019 at 12:56 PM

Watch ads is simple
Waaffel avatar

Waaffel

November 7, 2019 at 07:31 PM

Well, If this really is a spam channel and why can't we just talk like normal pepz.

