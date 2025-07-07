What’s new in Stardew Valley 1.6?

MageB_5 New festivals, crops, dialogue — the whole town got a refresh. Feels fresh again. Solo farm buildings are huge now. Makes planning way easier.

SocksDerp68 Buffs to skill perks and tools. More reason to choose different builds.

ProReload93 New secrets and Easter eggs sprinkled everywhere. OGs still finding stuff.

FireSeer1 Modding support improved a ton. Works smoother with big mod packs now.

DerpMoo41 New pets, outfits, and decor too. Style your farmer and your home.

DerpSocks37 Tool upgrades go to a new tier now. You can go way harder on automation.