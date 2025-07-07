GemEarn

What’s new in Stardew Valley 1.6?

MageB_5 avatar

MageB_5

July 7, 2025 at 12:33 PM

New festivals, crops, dialogue — the whole town got a refresh. Feels fresh again. Solo farm buildings are huge now. Makes planning way easier.
SocksDerp68 avatar

SocksDerp68

July 8, 2025 at 07:01 AM

Buffs to skill perks and tools. More reason to choose different builds.
ProReload93 avatar

ProReload93

July 8, 2025 at 03:50 PM

New secrets and Easter eggs sprinkled everywhere. OGs still finding stuff.
FireSeer1 avatar

FireSeer1

July 9, 2025 at 06:24 AM

Modding support improved a ton. Works smoother with big mod packs now.
DerpMoo41 avatar

DerpMoo41

July 9, 2025 at 08:32 AM

New pets, outfits, and decor too. Style your farmer and your home.
DerpSocks37 avatar

DerpSocks37

July 9, 2025 at 08:11 PM

Tool upgrades go to a new tier now. You can go way harder on automation.
CoolRay96 avatar

CoolRay96

July 9, 2025 at 08:26 PM

Great balance tweaks all around. Makes the game loop smoother.

