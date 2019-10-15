Which MK11 character should I choose?

hala sy
hala sy
Gem9
Hamazaki1991
Hamazaki1991
Gem1,344
hanfred
hanfred
Gem32
guilerhukas
guilerhukas
Gem3,080
354480282
354480282
Gem280
لانا الشمري
لانا الشمري
Gem1,400
guilerhukas
guilerhukas
Gem231
guilerhukas
guilerhukas
Gem3
guilerhukas
guilerhukas
Gem2
guilerhukas
guilerhukas
Gem1,187
begallicintia
begallicintia
Gem28
viperlegend266
viperlegend266
Gem231
guilerhukas
guilerhukas
Gem3
guilerhukas
guilerhukas
Gem20
guilerhukas
guilerhukas
Gem857
guilerhukas
guilerhukas
Gem109
anthonyalejandro.1991
anthonyalejandro.1991
Gem12
sworddog
sworddog
Gem30
guilerhukas
guilerhukas
Gem14
finnhoyer
finnhoyer
Gem4,193
Rain

Gem33

AdminJoshverd: Yo emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: gaaaaaaa
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: esto funciona?
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem55 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAdli Enríquez: Hola
unranked rank iconviperlegend266: hello
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem135 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
unranked rank iconsworddog: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: I'm new here ,,,upto how many usd we can make per day from here and in how long time
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: Anyone have withdrawal before so from this app to his account guys
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: What's the value of these gems in $
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: Hi
unranked rank iconjgdub: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconjgdub: hi
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem58 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: bro some dont work btw
unranked rank iconerayve: 'ello!
SystemGamehag: @nicolhasandres13 tipped Gem100 to the Rain
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem27 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: its trash now
unranked rank iconKen: yea bro
unranked rank iconnicolhasandres13: gamehag cambio mucho desde hace 4 años :(
unranked rank iconJonathan Cook: sup
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: Hola
unranked rank iconnicolhasandres13: hi
Sign in to start chatting

20

0/160

Back to From users

Which MK11 character should I choose?

Infame3 avatar

Infame3

October 15, 2019 at 10:39 PM

We all have been in that situation where we look at the character menu and ask to ourselves: "Who should I choose?". With a game like Mortal Kombat 11 where there are so many good and interesting characters, it can be hard to choose one. On this article you'll see which ones you should consider choosing and which ones you should avoid!


To know which are the best, you should consider your own play-style.

    If you like to zone your enemies, you could try someone like Erron Black or Scarlet. Erron Black can use his special moves "Zaterrean Spit" and "Locked and Loaded" to keep away the enemy from getting close. If your enemies manage to get close, Erron has good and easy to do kombos which are safe on block. "Zaterrean Spit" is a "ranged-directable" special move that drops venom to the ground. "Ranged-directable" means you control how far the attack goes. "Locked and Loaded" it's an special move in which Erron uses his riffle and you can control various options, for example, when to shoot and reload the weapon and also fire high or low shots. Scarlet can zone her enemies with her special moves "Bloodshot", "Blood Ball", "Blood Trail" and "Blood Tentacle". "Bloodshot" is a fast high projectile that does 7.00 of damage and 1.880 block damage. "Blood Ball" it's also a high projectile but it's slower than "Bloodshot". You can amplify "Blood Ball" so it can be slower or faster. "Blood Trail" is a fast low projectile that does the same damage as "Bloodshot", when zoning enemies it's a good idea to vary between this movements. "Blood Tentacle" is a "ranged-directable" special move, and as mentioned before, you can control how far this type of attacks go.This attack does 8.00 damage and 2.000 block damage.

     If you like to be face to face with your enemy, you could try using characters like Geras or Sonya. Sonya has good mix-ups, kombos strings, does a lot of damage and it's easy to learn! It's an incredible character to have fun playing with. A lot of pro-players consider Sonya to be one of the best characters in the game. Even though it's better using her with a rush-down play-style, she can also be used for zoning. She has one of the best projectiles in the game. "Energy Rings" is a fast high projectile that does 6.00 damage and 1.750 block damage. If "Energy Rings" is amplified, then there will be two projectiles, one being a high and the other being a mid. So even though Sonya shines for being a great rush-down character, she can also do zoning. It's a great character to be dominant in a fight! Geras it's one of the best and most easiest to use character in the game. Geras has basic kombo strings that work great for pressuring the opponent. His kombos do crazy amount of damage. It also has good mix-ups, so it's a nice character to keep your opponent guessing what you'll do.

     On real terms, you can use any character in the game as long as you are good. I personally advice you to use the ones mentioned before, but don't be scared to try others out! Scorpion, Kabal, Cassie Cage, Liu Kang, Noob Saibot, Sub-Zero and Baraka are also really good characters. Try avoiding characters with bad mix-ups like Kung Lao.


wKAkwa5r1vRemlQ2fCE2dLvrZD5Vmo.jpg
HANS123GAMINGYT avatar

HANS123GAMINGYT

October 22, 2019 at 03:19 PM

Idk i do but no
xriver51 avatar

xriver51

October 22, 2019 at 04:10 PM

Idk man its your choice
Tolis07 avatar

Tolis07

October 22, 2019 at 10:45 PM

i think i dont know
Rooters123 avatar

Rooters123

October 24, 2019 at 08:48 PM

Hej
monst3r_v8 avatar

monst3r_v8

October 25, 2019 at 03:32 AM

Can u give me some soul gems please
Thranduil avatar

Thranduil

October 25, 2019 at 01:01 PM

always scorpion
frfbal avatar

frfbal

January 15, 2021 at 12:50 AM

nice! This helped a lot thanks
Holdme avatar

Holdme

January 15, 2021 at 04:16 PM

doar scriu comentarii pentru xp da ai facut o munca geniala bravo
jerryboyjoshua avatar

jerryboyjoshua

January 16, 2021 at 05:40 AM

We all have been in that situation where we look at the character menu and ask to ourselves: "Who should I choose?". With a game like Mortal Kombat 11 where there are so many good
itsmebackv avatar

itsmebackv

January 16, 2021 at 08:50 AM

Mortal Kombat 11
godlike543 avatar

godlike543

January 16, 2021 at 09:28 AM

mortal kombat
MUCTEP_MUKC avatar

MUCTEP_MUKC

January 16, 2021 at 09:38 AM

Scorpion Namber One!:thumbsup:
MillionareToday avatar

MillionareToday

January 16, 2021 at 03:38 PM

Why Raiden is not in the most populars anymore"
MillionareToday avatar

MillionareToday

January 16, 2021 at 03:38 PM

Oh the good old days when the graphics were so bad hahahha
gamer_dog_com avatar

gamer_dog_com

January 16, 2021 at 03:40 PM

Scorpion is the best for me
eroylu1 avatar

eroylu1

January 16, 2021 at 03:51 PM

that's bad
mira_toker avatar

mira_toker

January 16, 2021 at 04:16 PM

Oh, grafiklerin çok kötü olduğu eski güzel günler, ha ha ha Akrep benim için en iyisi
mkggking avatar

mkggking

January 16, 2021 at 04:54 PM

srthhruazer5aerz
Anonymous1610793278 avatar

Anonymous1610793278

January 17, 2021 at 03:43 AM

i love scorpion
nagy_amira avatar

nagy_amira

January 17, 2021 at 07:41 PM

hiiiiiiiiiiii btw i Don't know i like every one
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

Which MK11 character should I choose? - From users Forum on Gamehag