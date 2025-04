games on gamehag

Lumy96 Are there any non war related games on gamehag that you can play on the PC

KeyGerstrike why does my EXP always decrease when I don't do anything?

KeyGerstrike can anyone help explain? How did it happen?

dks_shadow Dont know cause i use mobile haha

me14 yeah il play one of the featured games on this site some day soon probably lol

Uncle_Troll There are different games in different regions. In some region there could be non-war games but in other regions there are just war like games.