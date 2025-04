Why my exp disapear

Guildsman Pls answer me

Lumy96 I have been experiencing that too, asked misty and she said inappropriate comments but I never made inappropriate comments

Riinkss Well you lose xp for spamming, inappropriate comments etc.

LonelySpirit If your comments are reported and judged as spam, you'll lose 10 xp per comment, all reported comments are put in a queue which is then manually reviewed by moderators. perhaps that's why you lost xp

Lucas_49 Same thing is happening to me