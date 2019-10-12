How much soul grms u get for leveling up 3 lvls

How much soul gems u get for lvl 3
you don't get gems for leveling up to level 3 sadly but you'll be able to do more things in gamehag and the most important thing is that you'll be able to get games with your soul gems.
you get nothing and I agree with killua6
you don't get gems for leveling up to level 3 sadly but you'll be able to do more things in gamehag and the most important thing is that you'll be able to get games with your soul gems.
I need you guys to put me through
What are the merits and demerits of this forum