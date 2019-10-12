Rain

How much soul grms u get for leveling up 3 lvls

Guildsman avatar

Guildsman

October 12, 2019 at 10:21 AM

How much soul gems u get for lvl 3
johnnyismyname avatar

johnnyismyname

October 12, 2019 at 12:44 PM

not gem bro
itsmezoli avatar

itsmezoli

October 12, 2019 at 03:18 PM

LonelySpirit avatar

LonelySpirit

October 12, 2019 at 03:58 PM

you don't get gems for leveling up to level 3 sadly but you'll be able to do more things in gamehag and the most important thing is that you'll be able to get games with your soul gems.
Flej12 avatar

Flej12

October 13, 2019 at 12:54 AM

you get nothing and I agree with killua6
umutbwy avatar

umutbwy

October 13, 2019 at 01:22 AM

umutbwy avatar

umutbwy

October 13, 2019 at 01:23 AM

you don't get gems for leveling up to level 3 sadly but you'll be able to do more things in gamehag and the most important thing is that you'll be able to get games with your soul gems.


owas191 avatar

owas191

October 13, 2019 at 02:11 AM

Hi, please I am new here
owas191 avatar

owas191

October 13, 2019 at 02:11 AM

I need you guys to put me through
owas191 avatar

owas191

October 13, 2019 at 02:12 AM

What are the merits and demerits of this forum
owas191 avatar

owas191

October 13, 2019 at 02:12 AM

What do i stand to gain?
