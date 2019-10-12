How much soul grms u get for leveling up 3 lvls

Guildsman How much soul gems u get for lvl 3

johnnyismyname not gem bro

itsmezoli Ooooofff

LonelySpirit you don't get gems for leveling up to level 3 sadly but you'll be able to do more things in gamehag and the most important thing is that you'll be able to get games with your soul gems.

Flej12 you get nothing and I agree with killua6

umutbwy selam





umutbwy you don't get gems for leveling up to level 3 sadly but you'll be able to do more things in gamehag and the most important thing is that you'll be able to get games with your soul gems.







owas191 Hi, please I am new here

owas191 I need you guys to put me through

owas191 What are the merits and demerits of this forum