Can anybody can teach me to level up

60memen09 I don't know how to level up to game hag Cause it need to be lvl 3 to buy.

WaLKeR07 comment on froum and artical and play game

Uncle_Troll In order to level up try to play games and leave comment but do not spam.

aidenpearce001 Just play games on the site, you'll get tons of xp