Gabe Newell

Tapwaterr avatar

Tapwaterr

October 12, 2019 at 02:38 AM

Gabe Logan Newell (born November 3, 1962), commonly known by his nickname Gaben (/ˈɡeɪbˈɛn/), is an American computer programmer and businessman best known as the co-founder of the video game development and digital distribution company Valve Corporation. Born in Colorado, he attended Harvard University in the early 1980s, but dropped out and soon went to work for the American technology company Microsoft, where he spent the next decade working as a producer for some of their early Windows operating systems. While working at Microsoft, Newell and his co-worker Mike Harrington were impressed by computer games that were being released in the mid-1990s, such as id Software's Doom and Quake. Fully convinced that video games were the future of entertainment, and intrigued by the prospect of having their own game development studio, Newell and Harrington left Microsoft in 1996 to found Valve, where Newell remains president.
bklnblnb avatar

bklnblnb

October 12, 2019 at 02:44 AM

aidenpearce001 avatar

aidenpearce001

October 12, 2019 at 11:36 AM

Copy pasted from Wikipedia...

It's fine as long as you don't spam it on articles section.
johnnyismyname avatar

johnnyismyname

October 12, 2019 at 12:44 PM

American computer programmer and businessman best known as the co-founder of the video game development and digital distribution company Valve Corporation.
Tapwaterr avatar

Tapwaterr

October 12, 2019 at 01:43 PM

ok aidenpearce
mark3455425 avatar

mark3455425

October 12, 2019 at 01:43 PM

Guildsman avatar

Guildsman

October 12, 2019 at 01:46 PM

what is that
Tapwaterr avatar

Tapwaterr

October 12, 2019 at 01:47 PM

he is the co founder of valve corporation
Gabe Newell - General Discussions Forum on Gamehag