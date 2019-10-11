who want to be my team in roblox

ace_villagonza_rsell someone need team

ace_villagonza_rsell if who want to be my team just add me





MaRSot Which game in Roblox are you reffering to? Or are you maybe looking for Roblox friends?

ForestDream what is roblox ?

pavoucek12 Roblox is somethink like minecraft and also i wana join in a team

XyLigan412

Jaxter222 i dont like roblox and some say its like minecraft - my answer is that it could be like minecraft but minecraft is much better

ace_villagonza_rsell roblox is better than minecraft cuz its so many games lol

hgt_hexard i cant hmhmm







hgt_hexard roblox have more players on day





ace_villagonza_rsell oh ok just add me aceorosell1231

ace_villagonza_rsell i really need robux

ace_villagonza_rsell cuz its so fun!