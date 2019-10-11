What do you think about this site also how long did it take you guys to get level 3

ohhh right i need to put something here yeah just says already on the title
it's been around a month now and I still didn't make it to level 3 yet, so yeah about the site it was just an offer to me to complete
just comment 5 times a day on forums for 7 days to get to level 3.. or just do tasks.. its that easy
I'm trying to get lv3:grinning:
i guess there is no way to get to lvl 3 with broken tasks and no other way to get exps since they disabled getting exps for participating in forum ... i got nothin for article (not aproved not even rejected) so i rly struggle to get exps if i count correctly i cant get to lvl 3 since some tasks are broken and no explanation anywhere :/
i have so many rewards that are basically useless since it's impossible to get to level 3
I'm still trying to get lvl 3 even tho it's really really hard
how do you even get to level three?:sob::thinking:
how do you even get to level three?:sob::thinking:
refer this web to your friend and after you get level up