19

What do you think about this site also how long did it take you guys to get level 3

kenneth_solis avatar

kenneth_solis

October 11, 2019 at 01:42 PM

ohhh right i need to put something here yeah just says already on the title
carpty avatar

carpty

January 10, 2020 at 07:20 AM

It's not for lazy people
omarmsn avatar

omarmsn

January 10, 2020 at 01:01 PM

it's been around a month now and I still didn't make it to level 3 yet, so yeah about the site it was just an offer to me to complete
Sniperino avatar

Sniperino

January 10, 2020 at 06:15 PM

just comment 5 times a day on forums for 7 days to get to level 3.. or just do tasks.. its that easy
jiecaoqwq avatar

jiecaoqwq

January 10, 2020 at 07:15 PM

I'm trying to get lv3:grinning:
Kower99 avatar

Kower99

September 1, 2023 at 12:05 AM

i guess there is no way to get to lvl 3 with broken tasks and no other way to get exps since they disabled getting exps for participating in forum ... i got nothin for article (not aproved not even rejected) so i rly struggle to get exps if i count correctly i cant get to lvl 3 since some tasks are broken and no explanation anywhere :/
scrave1 avatar

scrave1

September 2, 2023 at 10:46 AM

i have so many rewards that are basically useless since it's impossible to get to level 3
kokicha200 avatar

kokicha200

September 2, 2023 at 06:46 PM

I'm still trying to get lvl 3 even tho it's really really hard
mhabit3seats avatar

mhabit3seats

September 3, 2023 at 12:39 AM

how do you even get to level three?:sob::thinking:
mhabit3seats avatar

syed_qavi avatar

syed_qavi

September 3, 2023 at 07:32 AM

refer this web to your friend and after you get level up

