unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: gaaaaaaa
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: esto funciona?
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem55 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAdli Enríquez: Hola
unranked rank iconviperlegend266: hello
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem135 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
unranked rank iconsworddog: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: I'm new here ,,,upto how many usd we can make per day from here and in how long time
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: Anyone have withdrawal before so from this app to his account guys
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: What's the value of these gems in $
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: Hi
unranked rank iconjgdub: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconjgdub: hi
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem58 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: bro some dont work btw
unranked rank iconerayve: 'ello!
SystemGamehag: @nicolhasandres13 tipped Gem100 to the Rain
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem27 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: its trash now
unranked rank iconKen: yea bro
unranked rank iconnicolhasandres13: gamehag cambio mucho desde hace 4 años :(
unranked rank iconJonathan Cook: sup
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: Hola
unranked rank iconnicolhasandres13: hi
unranked rank iconKen: hi
unranked rank iconDemonek_YT: hi
unranked rank iconKen: les goo
good ole steam chest

mapoocc209 avatar

mapoocc209

October 10, 2019 at 11:11 PM

for every one who has qualified for the daily steam chest, is it worth it... do you get a chest each day ?? and how many people are having issues with the basic instructions. Thanks yall have a good one!
NaranciaGiruga avatar

NaranciaGiruga

October 11, 2019 at 05:05 AM

for how much soul gems is that....?
aidenpearce001 avatar

aidenpearce001

October 11, 2019 at 09:49 AM

If you're expecting huge amounts of sg from daily chest, then you won't like it... You'll get 5 sg on average. Highest is 25, which is extremely rare.
NobleManSteel avatar

NobleManSteel

October 11, 2019 at 12:34 PM

steam daily chest is a faillure
mak133110 avatar

mak133110

October 11, 2019 at 04:06 PM

solehag hest sssuper

Lumy96 avatar

Lumy96

October 11, 2019 at 05:00 PM

the steam daily chest doesn't give the rewards you'd expect, I mean it lists that it has a 1000 soul gems to give but all you are given is 1,5,10 sgs and that's it, all the time
