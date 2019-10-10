good ole steam chest

for every one who has qualified for the daily steam chest, is it worth it... do you get a chest each day
??
and how many people are having issues with the basic instructions. Thanks yall have a good one!
for how much soul gems is that....?
If you're expecting huge amounts of sg from daily chest, then you won't like it... You'll get 5 sg on average. Highest is 25, which is extremely rare.
steam daily chest is a faillure
the steam daily chest doesn't give the rewards you'd expect, I mean it lists that it has a 1000 soul gems to give but all you are given is 1,5,10 sgs and that's it, all the time