Tips please im new

Guildsman Please tips

Guildsman please esaelp

Flej12 Do not spam or you are gonna lose your level. And do not use vpn.

Riinkss To get soul gems, you should complete tasks and play games like war thunder or world of warships, they pay alot, also you get xp for doing them. And you get xp for commenting on the forums....

Riinkss But you can only get xp 5 times every 24hours commenting on the forums. And if you spam you will lose xp.

dixie_lane_sampson Sign in everyday.

prim_augustus Do alot of tasks, espically on mobilen its easier to me