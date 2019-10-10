Anyone know best and fastest ways to get soul gems?
Well you can get alot of soul gems for playing games like war thunder or world of warships and completing the tasks. i've gotten over 5000 soul gems already in like a week or so. You should try them out.
the fastest non-paid ways to get gems are downloading mobile apps it only needs 30 mins or by playing games and completing them
I didnt tried hte mobile apps, but I think the fastest way are pc games like crossout or war thunder
play games and you'll get SG :D
Commenting on articles and Using gamehag app you can get alot of gems by watching ads
that would be playing the sponsored games and contracts, but the amount may depend on your country.
you can get a lot of sg from war thunder
I'm just finishing the task of getting to level 12 in one game and needing to get 408 games but no gain, can you help me?
can you get soulgems from the chests? like better soulgems given
Can any one pla tell how to get a new level becaus i need robux or juat pla give ne aone chest
The best way is writting article I beleive but do not spam or copy other articles.
play crossout it gives you alot of soul gems.
Playing games isn't maybe the fastest way to earn Soul Gems, but you will earn alot of SG from them.
play games or post articles (not fast)
Just play games bro, thats the fastest and quickest way dude