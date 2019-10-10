guilerhukas
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem55 from the Rain.
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem135 from the Rain.
ninjahattodi0190: I'm new here ,,,upto how many usd we can make per day from here and in how long time
ninjahattodi0190: Anyone have withdrawal before so from this app to his account guys
ninjahattodi0190: What's the value of these gems in $
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem58 from the Rain.
SystemGamehag: @nicolhasandres13 tipped Gem100 to the Rain
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem27 from the Rain.
nicolhasandres13: gamehag cambio mucho desde hace 4 años :(
Best (and fastest) ways to get Soul Gems?

NC8387 avatar

NC8387

October 10, 2019 at 11:34 AM

Anyone know best and fastest ways to get soul gems?
Riinkss avatar

Riinkss

October 10, 2019 at 07:41 PM

Well you can get alot of soul gems for playing games like war thunder or world of warships and completing the tasks. i've gotten over 5000 soul gems already in like a week or so. You should try them out.
LonelySpirit avatar

LonelySpirit

October 10, 2019 at 10:50 PM

the fastest non-paid ways to get gems are downloading mobile apps it only needs 30 mins or by playing games and completing them
Flej12 avatar

Flej12

October 10, 2019 at 11:29 PM

I didnt tried hte mobile apps, but I think the fastest way are pc games like crossout or war thunder
mishka_kuchera avatar

mishka_kuchera

October 11, 2019 at 12:55 AM

play games and you'll get SG :D
milkywayangel avatar

milkywayangel

October 11, 2019 at 01:07 AM

Commenting on articles and Using gamehag app you can get alot of gems by watching ads
NaranciaGiruga avatar

NaranciaGiruga

October 11, 2019 at 05:48 AM

that would be playing the sponsored games and contracts, but the amount may depend on your country.
daniel_kadosh avatar

daniel_kadosh

October 11, 2019 at 09:39 AM

you can get a lot of sg from war thunder
stefaniiiii avatar

stefaniiiii

October 11, 2019 at 01:55 PM

I'm just finishing the task of getting to level 12 in one game and needing to get 408 games but no gain, can you help me?  
Lumy96 avatar

Lumy96

October 11, 2019 at 05:03 PM

can you get soulgems from the chests? like better soulgems given
pavoucek12 avatar

pavoucek12

October 11, 2019 at 06:02 PM

Can any one pla tell how to get a new level becaus i need robux or juat pla give ne aone chest
Uncle_Troll avatar

Uncle_Troll

October 11, 2019 at 08:29 PM

The best way is writting article I beleive but do not spam or copy other articles.
Ginof92 avatar

Ginof92

October 11, 2019 at 08:51 PM

dani5900 avatar

dani5900

October 11, 2019 at 09:34 PM

zzym avatar

zzym

October 11, 2019 at 11:40 PM

Сайт честный или нет ?
Tapwaterr avatar

Tapwaterr

October 11, 2019 at 11:44 PM

play crossout it gives you alot of soul gems.
KeVxdlul avatar

KeVxdlul

October 11, 2019 at 11:45 PM

Playing games isn't maybe the fastest way to earn Soul Gems, but you will earn alot of SG from them.
Flej12 avatar

Flej12

October 11, 2019 at 11:53 PM

play games or post articles (not fast)
Tapwaterr avatar

Tapwaterr

October 11, 2019 at 11:58 PM

make yt videos.
prim_augustus avatar

prim_augustus

October 12, 2019 at 03:10 AM

Just play games bro, thats the fastest and quickest way dude
juice7894 avatar

juice7894

October 12, 2019 at 08:43 AM

juice7894 avatar

juice7894

October 12, 2019 at 12:51 PM

UselessPrivate avatar

UselessPrivate

October 12, 2019 at 01:01 PM

do the task for ez SG
Tapwaterr avatar

Tapwaterr

October 12, 2019 at 01:14 PM

Mame yt videos
Monsterandrew avatar

Monsterandrew

October 12, 2019 at 04:29 PM

