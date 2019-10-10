Best (and fastest) ways to get Soul Gems?

NC8387 Anyone know best and fastest ways to get soul gems?

Riinkss Well you can get alot of soul gems for playing games like war thunder or world of warships and completing the tasks. i've gotten over 5000 soul gems already in like a week or so. You should try them out.

LonelySpirit the fastest non-paid ways to get gems are downloading mobile apps it only needs 30 mins or by playing games and completing them

Flej12 I didnt tried hte mobile apps, but I think the fastest way are pc games like crossout or war thunder

mishka_kuchera play games and you'll get SG :D

milkywayangel Commenting on articles and Using gamehag app you can get alot of gems by watching ads

NaranciaGiruga that would be playing the sponsored games and contracts, but the amount may depend on your country.

daniel_kadosh you can get a lot of sg from war thunder

stefaniiiii I'm just finishing the task of getting to level 12 in one game and needing to get 408 games but no gain, can you help me?

Lumy96 can you get soulgems from the chests? like better soulgems given

Uncle_Troll The best way is writting article I beleive but do not spam or copy other articles.

Tapwaterr play crossout it gives you alot of soul gems.

KeVxdlul Playing games isn't maybe the fastest way to earn Soul Gems, but you will earn alot of SG from them.

Flej12 play games or post articles (not fast)

Tapwaterr make yt videos.

prim_augustus Just play games bro, thats the fastest and quickest way dude

UselessPrivate do the task for ez SG

Tapwaterr Mame yt videos