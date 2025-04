Cago is a good game

Guildsman Reaalllyy good

johnnyismyname good game but too much cheaters

venteux I'ts not bad actually

garp_kont thats true

kissssik Yes, but it's too difficult.

MRTKari good game but its too difficult





sandemlis Wait, CSGO is difficult?

That's news to me. I've never thought that it is difficult.

Ivansakmi Good game but is hard

windmill great game.

windmill great game. recommend it. great graphics.

dac06102002 great game. recommend it. great graphics.





roykr muy buen juego, un 8/10 probablemente