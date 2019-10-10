available in pc

guilerhukas
guilerhukas
Gem3,080
354480282
354480282
Gem280
لانا الشمري
لانا الشمري
Gem1,400
guilerhukas
guilerhukas
Gem231
guilerhukas
guilerhukas
Gem3
guilerhukas
guilerhukas
Gem2
guilerhukas
guilerhukas
Gem1,187
begallicintia
begallicintia
Gem28
viperlegend266
viperlegend266
Gem231
guilerhukas
guilerhukas
Gem3
guilerhukas
guilerhukas
Gem20
guilerhukas
guilerhukas
Gem857
guilerhukas
guilerhukas
Gem109
anthonyalejandro.1991
anthonyalejandro.1991
Gem12
sworddog
sworddog
Gem30
guilerhukas
guilerhukas
Gem14
finnhoyer
finnhoyer
Gem4,193
finnhoyer
finnhoyer
Gem6,290
marcell16111994
marcell16111994
Gem98
jgdub
jgdub
Gem231
Rain

Gem124

unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: gaaaaaaa
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: esto funciona?
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem55 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAdli Enríquez: Hola
unranked rank iconviperlegend266: hello
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem135 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
unranked rank iconsworddog: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: I'm new here ,,,upto how many usd we can make per day from here and in how long time
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: Anyone have withdrawal before so from this app to his account guys
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: What's the value of these gems in $
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: Hi
unranked rank iconjgdub: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconjgdub: hi
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem58 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: bro some dont work btw
unranked rank iconerayve: 'ello!
SystemGamehag: @nicolhasandres13 tipped Gem100 to the Rain
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem27 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: its trash now
unranked rank iconKen: yea bro
unranked rank iconnicolhasandres13: gamehag cambio mucho desde hace 4 años :(
unranked rank iconJonathan Cook: sup
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: Hola
unranked rank iconnicolhasandres13: hi
unranked rank iconKen: hi
unranked rank iconDemonek_YT: hi
unranked rank iconKen: les goo
Sign in to start chatting

24

0/160

Back to Gardenscape

available in pc

khan7471 avatar

khan7471

October 10, 2019 at 01:07 AM

how to dwonload this game in pc
NemesisAS14 avatar

NemesisAS14

October 13, 2019 at 10:29 AM

The game is not officially available on PC but you can play it using emulators
Filo103 avatar

Filo103

October 20, 2019 at 02:55 PM

yes you must download bluestuck ... and download in bluestack this game .. :)
RayFinn avatar

RayFinn

October 21, 2019 at 11:05 PM

i think this game is not available on pc.
3870128000087 avatar

3870128000087

October 27, 2019 at 01:31 AM

You can find and play Gardenscapes on pc through Microsoft Store.
Kenwick avatar

Kenwick

November 17, 2019 at 02:47 PM

to je ještě horší než na mobilu
viduthathsarani avatar

viduthathsarani

December 7, 2019 at 03:55 PM

superb puzzle game
viduthathsarani avatar

viduthathsarani

December 7, 2019 at 03:55 PM

best puzzle game you can found
viduthathsarani avatar

viduthathsarani

December 7, 2019 at 03:56 PM

if you play you will addict
viduthathsarani avatar

viduthathsarani

December 7, 2019 at 03:56 PM

there is a nice doggy ,you can rename him
viduthathsarani avatar

viduthathsarani

December 7, 2019 at 03:56 PM

play and enjoy
SilverVe avatar

SilverVe

December 13, 2019 at 09:19 AM

The game is not officially available on PC but you can play it using emulators

Alexstevess647 avatar

Alexstevess647

February 24, 2020 at 11:36 AM

good game for android and ios
Alexstevess647 avatar

Alexstevess647

February 24, 2020 at 11:37 AM

The game is not officially available on PC but you can play it using emulators
Skorkhina avatar

Skorkhina

July 8, 2021 at 10:22 AM

You can play it on Emulator for Android games just google it and you can make it on PC.
Morthlog avatar

Morthlog

November 16, 2021 at 12:20 AM

The only way is to use an emulator like bluestacks
pika4u142 avatar

pika4u142

February 2, 2022 at 11:24 PM

232323232ваппв
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

RobloxGeneral DiscussionsFortniteCounter-Strike: Global OffensiveView More

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

available in pc - Gardenscape Forum on Gamehag