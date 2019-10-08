Rain

Gem47

SystemGamehag: One user received Gem55 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAdli Enríquez: Hola
unranked rank iconviperlegend266: hello
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem135 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
unranked rank iconsworddog: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: I'm new here ,,,upto how many usd we can make per day from here and in how long time
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: Anyone have withdrawal before so from this app to his account guys
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: What's the value of these gems in $
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: Hi
unranked rank iconjgdub: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconjgdub: hi
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem58 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: bro some dont work btw
unranked rank iconerayve: 'ello!
SystemGamehag: @nicolhasandres13 tipped Gem100 to the Rain
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem27 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: its trash now
unranked rank iconKen: yea bro
unranked rank iconnicolhasandres13: gamehag cambio mucho desde hace 4 años :(
unranked rank iconJonathan Cook: sup
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: Hola
unranked rank iconnicolhasandres13: hi
unranked rank iconKen: hi
unranked rank iconDemonek_YT: hi
unranked rank iconKen: les goo
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem95 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: gg
Sign in to start chatting

22

0/160

Back to Beat Hopper

too cringe

IamVeryGoodXD avatar

IamVeryGoodXD

October 8, 2019 at 09:52 PM

The gamr has alot of cringe ads
Amurito_El_Mexekano avatar

Amurito_El_Mexekano

October 8, 2019 at 09:55 PM

cool game i relly like it

Magycmagier avatar

Magycmagier

November 17, 2019 at 03:57 PM

its a game for bored

Mistor_herobrin avatar

Mistor_herobrin

April 2, 2020 at 12:22 PM

Это топчикЭто топчикЭто топчикЭто топчикЭто топчикЭто топчик
gorltea avatar

gorltea

April 27, 2020 at 09:18 PM

JSAKJKWADSKNDDDDDDDDADKW
gamegaggug avatar

gamegaggug

April 27, 2020 at 09:29 PM

some of the songs, yea, i choose beat saber

danuzzzx avatar

danuzzzx

April 28, 2020 at 07:57 AM

? idk this is ?
ColaMan avatar

ColaMan

April 28, 2020 at 09:28 AM

This is cringe game and ads its laggy too.
Danciktramp avatar

Danciktramp

May 20, 2020 at 07:11 PM

idk ska rblx
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

too cringe - Beat Hopper Forum on Gamehag