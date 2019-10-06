Top PC game

Sanya34545613 A good replacement for CS: GO. When annoyed by CS: GO, I go to play PUBG.

zurghs Hah yea good one

alexjayjay A good replacement for CS: GO.

JohnLuck ya if feel bored csgo,can try few round Pubg



RayFinn First PUBG,second CSGO.

johnnyismyname CSGO AND DOTO

aidenpearce001 I play pubg too... Yeah its good and addictive but i don't see it can replace csgo by any chance. Csgo is light years ahead of it. Even Destiny 2 is taking over Pubg recently. So, don't compare.

Uncle_Troll If you ask me I still prefer CSGO but PUBG is also good.

prim_augustus Pubg is one of the best

hyde5227 the best game ever

prim_augustus Ammmm well tbh cod outran pubg

suzer007 destiny 2 is the best game

Noobasgr I don't know, It's easier to get a win in csgo than pubg. But I choose pubg

Guildsman Yes this is the best game

mohamedamine_abidi pubg better the gameplay and the graphic is very good