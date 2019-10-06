Top PC game

A good replacement for CS: GO.
When annoyed by CS: GO, I go to play PUBG.
ya if feel bored csgo,can try few round Pubg
I play pubg too... Yeah its good and addictive but i don't see it can replace csgo by any chance. Csgo is light years ahead of it. Even Destiny 2 is taking over Pubg recently. So, don't compare.
If you ask me I still prefer CSGO but PUBG is also good.
Ammmm well tbh cod outran pubg
destiny 2 is the best game
I don't know, It's easier to get a win in csgo than pubg. But I choose pubg
Yes this is the best game
pubg better the gameplay and the graphic is very good