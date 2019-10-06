Top PC game

Rain

Sanya34545613 avatar

Sanya34545613

October 6, 2019 at 06:24 PM

A good replacement for CS: GO. When annoyed by CS: GO, I go to play PUBG.
zurghs avatar

zurghs

October 7, 2019 at 02:00 AM

Hah yea good one
alexjayjay avatar

alexjayjay

October 7, 2019 at 07:27 AM

A good replacement for CS: GO.
JohnLuck avatar

JohnLuck

October 9, 2019 at 08:49 PM

ya if feel bored csgo,can try few round Pubg
RayFinn avatar

RayFinn

October 9, 2019 at 10:29 PM

First PUBG,second CSGO.
johnnyismyname avatar

johnnyismyname

October 10, 2019 at 07:06 PM

CSGO AND DOTO
aidenpearce001 avatar

aidenpearce001

October 11, 2019 at 10:02 AM

I play pubg too... Yeah its good and addictive but i don't see it can replace csgo by any chance. Csgo is light years ahead of it. Even Destiny 2 is taking over Pubg recently. So, don't compare.
Uncle_Troll avatar

Uncle_Troll

October 11, 2019 at 08:32 PM

If you ask me I still prefer CSGO but PUBG is also good.
prim_augustus avatar

prim_augustus

October 17, 2019 at 02:47 AM

Pubg is one of the best
hyde5227 avatar

hyde5227

October 17, 2019 at 04:14 AM

the best game ever
prim_augustus avatar

prim_augustus

October 19, 2019 at 08:44 AM

Ammmm well tbh cod outran pubg
suzer007 avatar

suzer007

October 20, 2019 at 07:18 PM

destiny 2 is the best game
Noobasgr avatar

Noobasgr

October 20, 2019 at 09:50 PM

I don't know, It's easier to get a win in csgo than pubg. But I choose pubg
Guildsman avatar

Guildsman

October 20, 2019 at 10:16 PM

Yes this is the best game
mohamedamine_abidi avatar

mohamedamine_abidi

October 20, 2019 at 11:03 PM

pubg better the gameplay and the graphic is very good
Fliks_001 avatar

Fliks_001

October 21, 2019 at 11:51 AM

PUBG

