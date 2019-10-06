i love this game!!!:)

warframe very very very super game.
It's a great game, I was really into it for some time but it is, in core, a game about daily/weekly farming and it brings the stress of losing limited rewards and being ineficient in your gamepla...
wow!!! it's a perfect game!
one of the best ftp tps I’ve played
Best game eveer for ssure
Me too for a free to play game this game have nice graphics ,awesome gameplay and good animation
its good until a 100 hours
i like it and i will play it
It´s an amzing free2play game
Yeah it is a good example of a free to play game.
And you can farm the premium currency platinum instead of using real money.
Love the quests, storyline and the big updates like new maps, open world and others.