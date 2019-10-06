i love this game!!!:)

354480282
354480282
Gem280
لانا الشمري
لانا الشمري
Gem1,400
guilerhukas
guilerhukas
Gem231
guilerhukas
guilerhukas
Gem3
guilerhukas
guilerhukas
Gem2
guilerhukas
guilerhukas
Gem1,187
begallicintia
begallicintia
Gem28
viperlegend266
viperlegend266
Gem231
guilerhukas
guilerhukas
Gem3
guilerhukas
guilerhukas
Gem20
guilerhukas
guilerhukas
Gem857
guilerhukas
guilerhukas
Gem109
anthonyalejandro.1991
anthonyalejandro.1991
Gem12
sworddog
sworddog
Gem30
guilerhukas
guilerhukas
Gem14
finnhoyer
finnhoyer
Gem4,193
finnhoyer
finnhoyer
Gem6,290
marcell16111994
marcell16111994
Gem98
jgdub
jgdub
Gem231
PayPal
PayPal
Gem5,040
Rain

Gem47

SystemGamehag: One user received Gem55 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAdli Enríquez: Hola
unranked rank iconviperlegend266: hello
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem135 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
unranked rank iconsworddog: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: I'm new here ,,,upto how many usd we can make per day from here and in how long time
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: Anyone have withdrawal before so from this app to his account guys
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: What's the value of these gems in $
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: Hi
unranked rank iconjgdub: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconjgdub: hi
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem58 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: bro some dont work btw
unranked rank iconerayve: 'ello!
SystemGamehag: @nicolhasandres13 tipped Gem100 to the Rain
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem27 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: its trash now
unranked rank iconKen: yea bro
unranked rank iconnicolhasandres13: gamehag cambio mucho desde hace 4 años :(
unranked rank iconJonathan Cook: sup
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: Hola
unranked rank iconnicolhasandres13: hi
unranked rank iconKen: hi
unranked rank iconDemonek_YT: hi
unranked rank iconKen: les goo
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem95 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: gg
Sign in to start chatting

21

0/160

Back to Warframe

i love this game!!!:)

zrainn1 avatar

zrainn1

October 6, 2019 at 01:30 PM

warframe very very very super game.
HSBGIOMG avatar

HSBGIOMG

October 7, 2019 at 11:02 AM

Yes but no but of course
MaRSot avatar

MaRSot

October 9, 2019 at 03:25 AM

It's a great game, I was really into it for some time but it is, in core, a game about daily/weekly farming and it brings the stress of losing limited rewards and being ineficient in your gamepla...
Shyfu avatar

Shyfu

October 10, 2019 at 03:51 AM

wow!!! it's a perfect game!
derrtydevil avatar

derrtydevil

October 11, 2019 at 05:56 AM

one of the best ftp tps I’ve played
UselessEntity avatar

UselessEntity

October 11, 2019 at 07:47 AM

Best game eveer for ssure

daniel_kadosh avatar

daniel_kadosh

October 11, 2019 at 09:35 AM

really good game
emre_ulusoy avatar

emre_ulusoy

October 11, 2019 at 12:49 PM

really great game
Cocktail7703 avatar

Cocktail7703

October 13, 2019 at 08:00 PM

Me too for a free to play game this game have nice graphics ,awesome gameplay and good animation
CookieKid avatar

CookieKid

October 13, 2019 at 08:06 PM

Hey guys
02mate02 avatar

02mate02

October 13, 2019 at 11:08 PM

its good until a 100 hours
balhussen2 avatar

balhussen2

October 13, 2019 at 11:40 PM

i like it and i will play it
Afroclf avatar

Afroclf

October 14, 2019 at 01:35 AM

It´s an amzing free2play game
Slimane_lOl avatar

Slimane_lOl

October 14, 2019 at 01:40 AM

all we love it

4ewas avatar

4ewas

October 14, 2019 at 04:30 PM

me to. good game
derrtydevil avatar

derrtydevil

October 15, 2019 at 04:15 AM

Yeah it is a good example of a free to play game.
derrtydevil avatar

derrtydevil

October 15, 2019 at 04:16 AM

that is not pay to win
derrtydevil avatar

derrtydevil

October 15, 2019 at 04:17 AM

And you can farm the premium currency platinum instead of using real money.
derrtydevil avatar

derrtydevil

October 15, 2019 at 04:17 AM

Love the quests, storyline and the big updates like new maps, open world and others.
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

i love this game!!!:) - Warframe Forum on Gamehag