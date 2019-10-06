i love this game!!!:)

zrainn1 warframe very very very super game.

HSBGIOMG Yes but no but of course

MaRSot It's a great game, I was really into it for some time but it is, in core, a game about daily/weekly farming and it brings the stress of losing limited rewards and being ineficient in your gamepla...

Shyfu wow!!! it's a perfect game!

derrtydevil one of the best ftp tps I’ve played

UselessEntity Best game eveer for ssure





daniel_kadosh really good game

emre_ulusoy really great game

Cocktail7703 Me too for a free to play game this game have nice graphics ,awesome gameplay and good animation

CookieKid Hey guys

02mate02 its good until a 100 hours

balhussen2 i like it and i will play it



Afroclf It´s an amzing free2play game

Slimane_lOl all we love it





4ewas me to. good game

derrtydevil Yeah it is a good example of a free to play game.

derrtydevil that is not pay to win

derrtydevil And you can farm the premium currency platinum instead of using real money.