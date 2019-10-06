What is your favorite hero?

Onedoom My favorite is Franco

Curiousite My favourite hero is diggie

squalltran i lobe wukong so much, very strong

GetRektGuy I god danm love Granger

sh00kyy Miya or

selena, I can't decide :sweat_smile:

TomkoSK123 Khufra

llWasted My fav is belerick because during his ss recovers 10% of his HP and creates a guarded area. The teammates who have entered the area will enjoy the effect of Flower of Life shortly. When allied heroes within that area take damage, Belerick will absorb 40% of their damage taken. While this skill is active, damage dealt to Belerick is reduced by 30%

FallenTheDarkAngel Freya is my fav have stun dmg and heal xD



kadir_ozgan lesley is a wonderful hero :D

trizzy1234 NARUTO

gunshadow3 My favorite hero is Chou because he is annoying xD

shy5 what is this game

_megano_ Granger :P

kksjsjsjjsjjj Here's my list( I can't choose):

Granger

Thamuz

Chou

Harith

Alucard

Kaja

Aldous

Dyrroth

and much more

kksjsjsjjsjjj I would choose granger, alucard, and kaja as my best

brigittazuzic lol i play it tood

ViraExoticButter my favorite hero is Miya and Dyrroth

aliza1 kagura lou yi and kadita

suxrobbe Franco best one





Spiralza Good game i like it

danielscottcable Aldus, miya,layla,leslie and zilong

christian_cahil selena is ma fav