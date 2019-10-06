What is your favorite hero?

My favourite hero is diggie
i lobe wukong so much, very strong
Miya or
selena, I can't decide :sweat_smile:
My fav is belerick because during his ss recovers 10% of his HP and creates a guarded area. The teammates who have entered the area will enjoy the effect of Flower of Life shortly. When allied heroes within that area take damage, Belerick will absorb 40% of their damage taken. While this skill is active, damage dealt to Belerick is reduced by 30%
Freya is my fav have stun dmg and heal xD
lesley is a wonderful hero :D
My favorite hero is Chou because he is annoying xD
Here's my list( I can't choose):
Granger
Thamuz
Chou
Harith
Alucard
Kaja
Aldous
Dyrroth
and much more
I would choose granger, alucard, and kaja as my best
my favorite hero is Miya and Dyrroth
Aldus, miya,layla,leslie and zilong
my favourit hero is layla and hanabi