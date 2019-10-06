guilerhukas
Back to Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

What is your favorite hero?

Onedoom avatar

Onedoom

October 6, 2019 at 02:49 AM

My favorite is Franco
Curiousite avatar

Curiousite

October 7, 2019 at 07:01 AM

My favourite hero is diggie
squalltran avatar

squalltran

October 14, 2019 at 11:10 AM

i lobe wukong so much, very strong
GetRektGuy avatar

GetRektGuy

October 15, 2019 at 12:36 AM

I god danm love Granger
sh00kyy avatar

sh00kyy

October 20, 2019 at 11:44 AM

Miya or
selena, I can't decide :sweat_smile:
TomkoSK123 avatar

TomkoSK123

October 21, 2019 at 12:09 AM

Khufra
llWasted avatar

llWasted

November 1, 2019 at 06:22 PM

My fav is belerick because during his ss recovers 10% of his HP and creates a guarded area. The teammates who have entered the area will enjoy the effect of Flower of Life shortly. When allied heroes within that area take damage, Belerick will absorb 40% of their damage taken. While this skill is active, damage dealt to Belerick is reduced by 30%
FallenTheDarkAngel avatar

FallenTheDarkAngel

November 25, 2019 at 07:31 AM

Freya is my fav have stun dmg and heal xD
kadir_ozgan avatar

kadir_ozgan

November 25, 2019 at 11:21 PM

lesley is a wonderful hero :D
trizzy1234 avatar

trizzy1234

November 26, 2019 at 06:10 AM

NARUTO
gunshadow3 avatar

gunshadow3

November 26, 2019 at 06:36 AM

My favorite hero is Chou because he is annoying xD
shy5 avatar

shy5

November 26, 2019 at 06:46 AM

what is this game
_megano_ avatar

_megano_

November 26, 2019 at 09:45 AM

Granger :P
kksjsjsjjsjjj avatar

kksjsjsjjsjjj

December 2, 2019 at 09:40 PM

Here's my list( I can't choose):
Granger
Thamuz
Chou
Harith
Alucard
Kaja
Aldous
Dyrroth
and much more
kksjsjsjjsjjj avatar

kksjsjsjjsjjj

December 2, 2019 at 09:40 PM

I would choose granger, alucard, and kaja as my best
brigittazuzic avatar

brigittazuzic

May 2, 2021 at 11:55 AM

lol i play it tood
ViraExoticButter avatar

ViraExoticButter

May 2, 2021 at 01:30 PM

my favorite hero is Miya and Dyrroth
aliza1 avatar

aliza1

May 2, 2021 at 02:10 PM

kagura lou yi and kadita
suxrobbe avatar

suxrobbe

May 14, 2021 at 08:52 AM

Franco best one

Spiralza avatar

Spiralza

May 21, 2021 at 08:13 PM

Good game i like it
danielscottcable avatar

danielscottcable

May 31, 2021 at 02:49 PM

Aldus, miya,layla,leslie and zilong
KediOyuncu avatar

KediOyuncu

May 31, 2021 at 02:54 PM

Deptesh avatar

Deptesh

June 6, 2021 at 01:33 PM

Kagura forever bro, if you need a quick guide on how to master her skills you could check out https://shrinke.me/IVit
christian_cahil avatar

christian_cahil

June 7, 2021 at 05:06 PM

selena is ma fav
Fahmicheetah0728 avatar

Fahmicheetah0728

June 7, 2021 at 08:01 PM

my favourit hero is layla and hanabi
