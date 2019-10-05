guilerhukas
Games that you should play on the go!

WindTerr avatar

WindTerr

October 5, 2019 at 08:02 PM

These are some games that you should get on your phone to play on the go!


1) Call of Duty: Mobile
Kết quả hình ảnh cho Call of duty Mobile
This game is an action-packed First Person Shooter game that has just released on the Mobile for Mobile Gamers. With over 40 Million games/matches played and over 20 million downloads after a few days of launch, it's now up top of the charts of iOS and Android. Without a doubt, this is one of the best game on the mobile. You should definitely get this game and try it out.

2)PUBG Mobile
Kết quả hình ảnh cho PUBG Mobile
PUBG Mobile is a Battle Royale game, with good gameplay mechanics and intense gunfight situations, this is one of the best game that is trending on the charts of gaming. With over 400 million downloads and 50 million active players daily, the game is now one of the most popular game on the internet. Get this game and squad up with 1 to 3 friends for an amazing action packed intense gunfights.

3)Minecraft Pocket Edition
Kết quả hình ảnh cho Minecraft pe
Minecraft is an open sandbox game, where you can build and create your very own builds. This game has to be one of many games that many players love. With over 40 million downloads (from 2016), you should definitely give this game a try. Try this game out yourself or with some friends and start building some of the best and epic creations in your world!

4)FIFA Mobile
Kết quả hình ảnh cho fifa mobile
FIFA Mobile is a great and epic Soccer game. With the new Season launched, you can get access to more players and use them in your Ultimate Team. And if you want to try out this game with a friend, you now can play Head to Head (H2H) with them, H2H is real-time 11v11 match where you can use your Ultimate Team and try out against your friend's Ultimate Team. With new content they give you from 1-2 weeks, you can get some benefits and make your Ultimate Team stronger. Give this game a try when you like to!

5)Fortnite
Kết quả hình ảnh cho fortnite
Fortnite is also a Battle Royale game but with a TWIST. In this game, you don't have to find cover all the time when you get shot, you can BUILD your cover when in the open. Other than the battle royale mode, you can play other game modes like 50 vs 50, Solid Gold, Close Encounters,... Or you can go into Playground with your friends and battle them or just to build with them. Give this game a try!

6)Asphalt 9: Legends
Kết quả hình ảnh cho Asphalt 9
This is a racing game for some of you that like cars and racing. This game is one of the best racing game out there for the mobile. With good and realistic graphics, it's one of the most beautiful mobile racing game that i played so far. You can select and a variation of cars that are in the game and race with it with bots, friends or with other players online. Give this game a try if you have the time!

Thank you for reading this (shitty/amazing) article! Have a wonderful day :D
Prisun_Saif avatar

Prisun_Saif

October 6, 2019 at 11:57 AM

Infinity Loop It is a relaxing game. It takes little space and can run offline. You can find puzzles here. It can be played anywhere. I play infinity loop anytime i am bored.
Prisun_Saif avatar

Prisun_Saif

October 6, 2019 at 12:03 PM

Rise up. It is a game where you have to protect a balloon against obstacles. A balloon will keep rising and you will have to clear its path. You'll be given a round object to push things. It's relaxin
Prisun_Saif avatar

Prisun_Saif

October 6, 2019 at 12:34 PM

Hay Day. It's a farming game but a challenging one. As you advance in this game you'll start to have cities, trains and mines too. If you like non aggressive games you'll love it
hadiazeemazeemi avatar

hadiazeemazeemi

October 6, 2019 at 01:29 PM

Best game in the world

hadiazeemazeemi avatar

hadiazeemazeemi

October 6, 2019 at 01:29 PM

hello best game in the world is this

nbvnfdc avatar

nbvnfdc

October 6, 2019 at 03:40 PM

This is a very helpful article, but you didn't talk about Nintendo Switch games and games that don't use data.
Zoberk avatar

Zoberk

October 6, 2019 at 04:00 PM

I found that Archero is an awesome phone game. It's the perfect toilet game as it only needs one hand to play :D Good roguelike.
Keszeeg_gamehag avatar

Keszeeg_gamehag

October 6, 2019 at 04:22 PM

I'm not interested in these games
rostislav4 avatar

rostislav4

October 6, 2019 at 06:36 PM

interesting

saasd avatar

saasd

October 6, 2019 at 07:22 PM

wow you plainf minecraft this is a maizing me love minecraft an call of dutty:laughing::grinning::heart_eyes::heart_eyes::heart_eyes::heart_eyes:
saasd avatar

saasd

October 6, 2019 at 07:23 PM

wow and you plaing roblox me love roblox me a noob me no hew robux

KeVxdlul avatar

KeVxdlul

October 10, 2019 at 09:53 PM

I am the only person who knows almost everything about these games? And good job. +rep
me14 avatar

me14

October 11, 2019 at 12:14 AM

Pokemon go.
Tolis07 avatar

Tolis07

October 21, 2019 at 07:32 PM

ayıp lan ayıp olm

aidenmar123 avatar

aidenmar123

October 21, 2019 at 08:08 PM

younshould add roblox arsenal that game is awesome
D0nzor avatar

D0nzor

October 21, 2019 at 08:30 PM

KeVxdLul fam i know almost everything too
Noobasgr avatar

Noobasgr

October 22, 2019 at 10:53 PM

Wow! Call of duty mobile? I'll make sure I try this out as I am a big CoD fan.

littlemissbugs avatar

littlemissbugs

October 23, 2019 at 03:40 AM

That's a nice group of games to have when i travel ..thanks
heprer avatar

heprer

November 6, 2019 at 02:22 PM

2030 and minecraft will still be played
Ojopa avatar

Ojopa

November 6, 2019 at 09:48 PM

Any building peaceful game? :D except minecraft? :D
DEJ10 avatar

DEJ10

November 6, 2019 at 11:07 PM

wow this is a really good list

DEJ10 avatar

DEJ10

November 6, 2019 at 11:07 PM

awesome list

DEJ10 avatar

DEJ10

November 6, 2019 at 11:08 PM

What other games do you play. I play pokemon go and i play fortnite and i play pubg. Cool list.
DEJ10 avatar

DEJ10

November 6, 2019 at 11:10 PM

Guys what games do you play? I love fortnite it is a awesome game

