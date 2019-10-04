guilerhukas
Back to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

How many hour did you playing CS GO?

Onedoom avatar

Onedoom

October 4, 2019 at 07:46 PM

Hey my bois, tell me how many hours we played CS GO
deny4 avatar

deny4

October 4, 2019 at 09:49 PM

csgo 1500 hours i like csgo

RayFinn avatar

RayFinn

October 4, 2019 at 11:47 PM

My CS GO time already playing 159 hour,nice game.
Onedoom avatar

Onedoom

October 5, 2019 at 03:26 AM

1600h ))
Slimane_lOl avatar

Slimane_lOl

October 5, 2019 at 04:41 AM

+300
squalltran avatar

squalltran

October 5, 2019 at 11:24 AM

Hey my bois, tell me how many hours we played CS GO
feri_csgoatsecom avatar

feri_csgoatsecom

October 5, 2019 at 05:09 PM

i have around 800 hours
JohnLuck avatar

JohnLuck

October 5, 2019 at 08:45 PM

i almost 700 hours
devananddmurmu avatar

devananddmurmu

October 5, 2019 at 09:40 PM

1 game 1000. Hours
Reveng_e avatar

Reveng_e

October 5, 2019 at 10:24 PM

0 hours really i havent played csgo
collider avatar

collider

October 6, 2019 at 12:14 AM

100 hours
GBP_G0D avatar

GBP_G0D

October 6, 2019 at 06:58 PM

954 hours...
Testerboy96 avatar

Testerboy96

October 9, 2019 at 01:17 AM

:joy::joy::joy::joy::joy::joy::joy::joy::joy::joy::joy:
catalin__oldcskroundro avatar

catalin__oldcskroundro

October 9, 2019 at 01:39 AM

635+ in csgo
sandemlis avatar

sandemlis

October 9, 2019 at 03:30 AM

I've played CSGO for 1500+ hours.
cluemaster avatar

cluemaster

October 9, 2019 at 12:31 PM

400+ hours in Csgo
kissssik avatar

kissssik

October 14, 2019 at 10:30 AM

csgo 2836 hours
squalltran avatar

squalltran

October 14, 2019 at 10:42 AM

i played csgo in 40 hours !!
snud avatar

snud

October 14, 2019 at 02:12 PM

5000+ hours
EspeReapeR avatar

EspeReapeR

October 14, 2019 at 02:27 PM

I have been playing csgo for 2 years in a cafe on LAN with other players in the cafe.But now that ive started it online ive played 60hrs and teached gold nova in a jiffy
02mate02 avatar

02mate02

October 14, 2019 at 10:51 PM

about 100 hours
chipzforreal avatar

chipzforreal

October 15, 2019 at 02:09 AM

I just started like 10 hours
DifuntO avatar

DifuntO

October 15, 2019 at 12:09 PM

Not many, about 140h
Foxygamer1210 avatar

Foxygamer1210

October 16, 2019 at 11:02 AM

LAN'da bir kafede 2 yıl boyunca csgo oynamaktayım, diğer oyuncularla ağda. Ama şimdi çevrimiçi başladım ive 60 saat oynadı ve bir anda altın nova öğretti
repoman avatar

repoman

October 16, 2019 at 11:35 AM

about 200 hours now
