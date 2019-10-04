How many hour did you playing CS GO?

Hey my bois, tell me how many hours we played CS GO
csgo 1500 hours i like csgo
My CS GO time already playing 159 hour,nice game.
0 hours really i havent played csgo
:joy::joy::joy::joy::joy::joy::joy::joy::joy::joy::joy:
I've played CSGO for 1500+ hours.
i played csgo in 40 hours !!
I have been playing csgo for 2 years in a cafe on LAN with other players in the cafe.But now that ive started it online ive played 60hrs and teached gold nova in a jiffy
I just started like 10 hours
LAN'da bir kafede 2 yıl boyunca csgo oynamaktayım, diğer oyuncularla ağda. Ama şimdi çevrimiçi başladım ive 60 saat oynadı ve bir anda altın nova öğretti