Old is gold

Soumen92

October 4, 2019 at 01:37 PM

Best game in the world. Easy, Simple, Fun.
p4vl3r0

October 10, 2019 at 07:21 PM

Old but Gold

EspeReapeR

October 10, 2019 at 10:19 PM

I dont even know how to play it
wermaucht

October 27, 2019 at 08:29 PM

This game is as old as windows itself.
racer1

July 16, 2020 at 03:52 AM

Yeeeeeeah booooooooi
turalexander

November 3, 2021 at 04:00 PM

Agree with you ;)
WoooooooooooooW

November 8, 2021 at 09:58 PM

and that is...
WoooooooooooooW

November 8, 2021 at 09:58 PM

and that is...
WoooooooooooooW

November 8, 2021 at 09:58 PM

a dang fact
frenz_1903

November 25, 2021 at 08:23 PM

evt eski ama güzel oyunn
needbobux4reap

November 26, 2021 at 12:43 PM

my sisters love this game so yes thumbs p boi
violet5

December 29, 2021 at 06:06 AM

old fun basic classic game there is
PStmg

January 13, 2022 at 08:05 AM

It's a good game when you have nothing to do
veqda1

February 10, 2022 at 08:01 PM

i remember playing this a long time ago on a windows 7 pc because i was bored and it came pre-installed lol
do_u_no_da_wae

February 23, 2022 at 08:46 PM

Absolutely agree. This game is still very good and one of a kind. I rememver playing it since Windows EX. They brought a new design and features in newest versions of Windows, but the game is still am
mario135

February 24, 2022 at 01:36 AM

ez jo nagyon
