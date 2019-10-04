Old is gold

Best game in the world. Easy, Simple, Fun.
I dont even know how to play it
This game is as old as windows itself.
my sisters love this game so yes thumbs p boi
old fun basic classic game there is
It's a good game when you have nothing to do
i remember playing this a long time ago on a windows 7 pc because i was bored and it came pre-installed lol
Absolutely agree. This game is still very good and one of a kind. I rememver playing it since Windows EX. They brought a new design and features in newest versions of Windows, but the game is still am