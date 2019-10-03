Steam games

NoM3rcy What is your favourite steam game?

PerecHUN my fav game is crossout trailmakers and duck game

khalil_khalil1 yes I like crossout but after the last update It's not working anymore

ORTVS free game called Heroes & Generals in steam with no doubt:gun:

XenoKnight Is souce film maker a game? XD

Shmaki guys i cant llay apex on geforce now is this some kinde of problem?

Shmaki guys anyone selling ark survival key

amongustrollbruhxD ARK: Survival Evolved is my favourite steam game. Really fun open world/survival game with loads of content!

mishka_kuchera CS:GO ofc :D

Abood51411 my favourite game is fallout and cs;go

Oskarproo what is is si

benjaminth my favourite game is brawlhala









daniel_kadosh csgo is one of my favorites