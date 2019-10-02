What screen should I send for crossout task? Mine got rejected when I sent the one that showed that I won 15 battles... yes, I screenshoted the whole screen and it got rejected
Yes I have got the same problem too. ☹
You need to register through the link
If you have already done a task on another game that uses Gaijin, you gotta make another account to to the crossout task. You can't use the same account on more than one game that uses Gaijin.
Im not sure i cant do downloadable games
If your task gets rejected, just send it to Misty directly. It'll be approved by her manually.