Crossout Task

CowPark avatar

CowPark

October 2, 2019 at 01:44 PM

What screen should I send for crossout task? Mine got rejected when I sent the one that showed that I won 15 battles... yes, I screenshoted the whole screen and it got rejected
NoM3rcy avatar

NoM3rcy

October 2, 2019 at 06:11 PM

Yes I have got the same problem too. ☹
Flej12 avatar

Flej12

October 9, 2019 at 10:01 AM

You need to register through the link
Astrostrom avatar

Astrostrom

October 9, 2019 at 12:11 PM

Which link
Alipezeshk avatar

Alipezeshk

October 9, 2019 at 12:45 PM

Hi How are you
snud avatar

snud

October 9, 2019 at 05:40 PM

If you have already done a task on another game that uses Gaijin, you gotta make another account to to the crossout task. You can't use the same account on more than one game that uses Gaijin.
imtrashbutitsok avatar

imtrashbutitsok

October 9, 2019 at 06:12 PM

Im not sure i cant do downloadable games
aidenpearce001 avatar

aidenpearce001

October 9, 2019 at 09:40 PM

If your task gets rejected, just send it to Misty directly. It'll be approved by her manually.
