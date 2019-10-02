Im new looking to get gems fasr

i mean best pay is to jsut play games that you havent played before, most rewards are jsut given for normal stuff. litteraly jsut play the game is the fastest
I think best method is to watch ads on android in the app zone you can get 100 gems from it a day hope this helps :wink:
Dailey login and steam chest , do this everyday It's the best way for me
shadowkiller if you spam it's not going to be worth it, you will never get enough xp by spamming, just banned from forums for couple of days
tasks 100-200 gems n weekly codes
do daily appzone its only took ur 1 hr time and u get 100GS