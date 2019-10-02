Rain

Im new looking to get gems fasr

tony_nuk3 avatar

tony_nuk3

October 2, 2019 at 05:57 AM

Need tips and tricks pls
sir_cumference avatar

sir_cumference

October 2, 2019 at 08:20 AM

i mean best pay is to jsut play games that you havent played before, most rewards are jsut given for normal stuff. litteraly jsut play the game is the fastest
iliqsenoww11 avatar

iliqsenoww11

October 2, 2019 at 04:53 PM

i mean best pay
NoM3rcy avatar

NoM3rcy

October 2, 2019 at 06:30 PM

I think best method is to watch ads on android in the app zone you can get 100 gems from it a day hope this helps :wink:
shadowkiller2000 avatar

shadowkiller2000

October 2, 2019 at 06:57 PM

shadowkiller2000 avatar

shadowkiller2000

October 2, 2019 at 06:57 PM

LonelySpirit avatar

LonelySpirit

October 3, 2019 at 09:42 PM

Dailey login and steam chest , do this everyday It's the best way for me
FirePie avatar

FirePie

October 4, 2019 at 01:29 AM

shadowkiller if you spam it's not going to be worth it, you will never get enough xp by spamming, just banned from forums for couple of days
feri_csgoatsecom avatar

feri_csgoatsecom

October 4, 2019 at 01:39 AM

tasks 100-200 gems n weekly codes
WaLKeR07 avatar

WaLKeR07

October 4, 2019 at 11:10 PM

do daily appzone its only took ur 1 hr time and u get 100GS
