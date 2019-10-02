Im new looking to get gems fasr

tony_nuk3 Need tips and tricks pls

sir_cumference i mean best pay is to jsut play games that you havent played before, most rewards are jsut given for normal stuff. litteraly jsut play the game is the fastest

iliqsenoww11 i mean best pay

NoM3rcy I think best method is to watch ads on android in the app zone you can get 100 gems from it a day hope this helps :wink:

LonelySpirit Dailey login and steam chest , do this everyday It's the best way for me

FirePie shadowkiller if you spam it's not going to be worth it, you will never get enough xp by spamming, just banned from forums for couple of days

feri_csgoatsecom tasks 100-200 gems n weekly codes