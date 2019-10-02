Best game you have ever played?

trey_randolph What is the best game you have ever played? for me id have to say it is either Breath of the Wild or Dark Souls, but i have played some pretty great games.

ORTVS For me, forever Mount & Blade and early Total war series

Doaa21 Covet fashion

NoM3rcy Rainbow Six Siege





GrandHello breath of wild and mario cart 8 delxu and call of duty all the parts and fortnite minecraft roblox and many others





patrick_peninger Ultima Online! lol

khalil_khalil1 the best I've ever played it Minecraft because I have my own world and I can create anything I want.

feri_csgoatsecom csgo is probbably best one i ever played

Idjels I like RTS, for me the best games are StarCraft and Supreame Commander

Riinkss Hmmm. I like alot of games some of the best i have played are minecraft, subnautica csgo and gta v.

WaLKeR07 for its dota 2

Flej12 for me is the best game rainbow six siege or gta 5

Guildsman gamehag is the best game ive played

fenderknight MINECRAFT Fortnite sucks

NemesisAS14 Fortnite is the best

Ditrou Deserve to play Gta v

BadKitty1983 Mobile game will have to be Garena Free Fire and pc game Doom.

mishka_kuchera Counter-strike ofc.

Mushroomhead_Fanatic "Caption the picture above you" is the best game I ever played.

Blankisidle Mafia 2, sleeping dogs, GTA series, Witcher 3, Call of duty black ops and modern warfare, Splincter cell, Assassins creed series

khanh_hoang3 Valorant the best

altofnacho8oy Halo CE for me :)

vlada_ozi for me the best game is RF4 or Russian fishing 4 which I am just playing .... a warm recommendation for everyone who loves fishing



Ywandale_Tingle Dying Light