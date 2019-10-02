What is the best game you have ever played? for me id have to say it is either Breath of the Wild or Dark Souls, but i have played some pretty great games.
For me, forever Mount & Blade and early Total war series
breath of wild and mario cart 8 delxu and call of duty all the parts and fortnite minecraft roblox and many others
the best I've ever played it Minecraft because I have my own world and I can create anything I want.
csgo is probbably best one i ever played
I like RTS, for me the best games are StarCraft and Supreame Commander
Hmmm. I like alot of games some of the best i have played are minecraft, subnautica csgo and gta v.
for me is the best game rainbow six siege or gta 5
gamehag is the best game ive played
Mobile game will have to be Garena Free Fire and pc game Doom.
"Caption the picture above you" is the best game I ever played.
Mafia 2, sleeping dogs, GTA series, Witcher 3, Call of duty black ops and modern warfare, Splincter cell, Assassins creed series
for me the best game is RF4 or Russian fishing 4 which I am just playing .... a warm recommendation for everyone who loves fishing
Mine has to be dark souls