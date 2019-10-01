Rain

Monthly Chest

EvilShadow91 avatar

EvilShadow91

October 1, 2019 at 08:37 AM

why i cant get my monthly chest? i made more than 1000sg :| and when i click on check nothing happens :S
pavel_hristov avatar

pavel_hristov

October 1, 2019 at 09:39 AM

When did you do it? If you did it today it means that you missed your chance for last month and have to gather another 1000 SG for this month.
EvilShadow91 avatar

EvilShadow91

October 1, 2019 at 08:14 PM

i wasnt alowed to get the last month chest... it was saying that i need to wait for few days... i waited and now i cant get it :D
feri_csgoatsecom avatar

feri_csgoatsecom

October 1, 2019 at 09:29 PM

still didn t get it xd but i joined 1 or so year ago
feri_csgoatsecom avatar

feri_csgoatsecom

October 3, 2019 at 02:53 AM

my lvl gone to 1 i was lvl 2
Idjels avatar

Idjels

October 5, 2019 at 05:04 AM

To check up you made 1000 sg, you have to click on rankings in gamehag.
bentong_christian avatar

bentong_christian

October 5, 2019 at 05:30 AM

im colect a soul game today and tomrow
CringerBread avatar

CringerBread

October 5, 2019 at 10:58 AM

I've got a monthly chest and it was pretty great, I liked it!
Monthly Chest - General Discussions Forum on Gamehag