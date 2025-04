What would you compare this game to?

CowPark What do you think guys? I want to force my friend to play it with me but its hard

The_Observer I would compare to PUBG

aidenpearce001 Warframe is one of its kind. But it can be compared with Destiny a bit.

derrtydevil Yeah they keep saying it's similar to destiny.

derrtydevil there's another one I might have to check later to let you know.

Antropic Destiny 2 and maybe Anthem but Warframe has a lot more content than both of those games combined.



derrtydevil I can't find it.

derrtydevil something space in the title