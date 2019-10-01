Arsenal or Bad Business?

Which one do you like the most? Let me know!
Arsenal is better for 10000000%
rlllly it is i recommend you to play it
Arsenal is so good on 100%
Arsenal es un juego grandioso
Arsenal is super good but bad business is just mwah. Anyway Arsenal is bettar
arsenal is better i hate bad business
that is a tough decision but arsenal 100%
I prefer Arsenal. Even though both games' graphics are epic, I still like the designs in Arsenal more. I mean, c'mon, this game is a 3 time Bloxy Winner!
yea i agree i prefer arsenal its really fun to play!
Arsenal is better because I think that the maps are more original.