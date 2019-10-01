Rain

Back to Roblox

Arsenal or Bad Business?

CringerBread avatar

CringerBread

October 1, 2019 at 12:10 AM

Which one do you like the most? Let me know!
KamadoTanjiro avatar

KamadoTanjiro

October 1, 2019 at 03:33 PM

Both
5gklrfkbvg avatar

5gklrfkbvg

October 1, 2019 at 04:10 PM

Arsenal is better for 10000000%
5gklrfkbvg avatar

5gklrfkbvg

October 1, 2019 at 04:10 PM

rlllly it is i recommend you to play it
Germany_Ratte452 avatar

Germany_Ratte452

October 2, 2019 at 12:15 PM

Arsenal

Germany_Ratte452 avatar

Germany_Ratte452

October 2, 2019 at 12:16 PM

Arsenal is good

ChezzeYouTuber avatar

ChezzeYouTuber

October 2, 2019 at 02:21 PM

arsenal the best
darianna_say1 avatar

darianna_say1

October 2, 2019 at 04:28 PM

Arsenal
PandaNecati avatar

PandaNecati

October 2, 2019 at 05:40 PM

Arsenal iyidir
Michalll010 avatar

Michalll010

October 2, 2019 at 07:20 PM

hello


Lethalinkognito avatar

Lethalinkognito

October 2, 2019 at 07:20 PM

Arsenal is so good on 100%
Khanhsss avatar

Khanhsss

October 2, 2019 at 08:39 PM

Arsenal is better

XDARK_232 avatar

XDARK_232

March 7, 2020 at 08:04 PM

Arsenal es un juego grandioso
WhatIsMyLife avatar

WhatIsMyLife

March 7, 2020 at 08:21 PM

Arsenal is super good but bad business is just mwah. Anyway Arsenal is bettar

NineDash90921 avatar

NineDash90921

March 31, 2020 at 02:25 PM

arsenal is better i hate bad business
khanhi avatar

khanhi

March 31, 2020 at 02:26 PM

arsenal is the best
jthedragon128 avatar

jthedragon128

March 31, 2020 at 02:59 PM

arsenal not bad
Awesomeliezer avatar

Awesomeliezer

March 31, 2020 at 03:00 PM

that is a tough decision but arsenal 100%
Siriusly_Jemyni avatar

Siriusly_Jemyni

April 27, 2020 at 09:15 PM

I prefer Arsenal. Even though both games' graphics are epic, I still like the designs in Arsenal more. I mean, c'mon, this game is a 3 time Bloxy Winner!
MyImand avatar

MyImand

April 27, 2020 at 09:26 PM

yea i agree i prefer arsenal its really fun to play!
KYAKU_SHIKI avatar

KYAKU_SHIKI

April 27, 2020 at 09:29 PM

Arsenal is better bro
ytchris1109 avatar

ytchris1109

April 28, 2020 at 03:36 AM

ARSENAL
yoo66752 avatar

yoo66752

April 28, 2020 at 04:17 AM

Arsenal is better tho
Reasonbility avatar

Reasonbility

April 28, 2020 at 04:18 AM

Both are great games.
EbonyMeow avatar

EbonyMeow

April 28, 2020 at 05:30 AM

Arsenal is better because I think that the maps are more original.
12345
