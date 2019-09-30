Favourite animal

NoM3rcy What is your favourite animal? I like turtles.

Ananashikmet Dog and cats

Ananashikmet And turtles

Ananashikmet I love all animals

bang_pham cats btw :3





Tarakelley573 Horse

Christiaanchaos Long nose proboscis monkey,i feel so sorry for it for having such a long nose but can't help to laugh its hilarious

AnNaN1aSu All of them

Shikaasa cats

Plague_Doctor_Offic My favorite animal is a crow, or any type of bird.



Khanhsss dog and cat





LonelySpirit Cats !!

FirePie Dogs, we don't deserve them, cats don't care about you

Youbignoob dog





impossiblebearclaw I like Cats! Cats are nice.

ORTVS Dragon is my favorite, and Fish...

and Piggy and Dog c:

Gabrilush100 Dog.I know i am basic xD





valotrapru parrots. cockatoo parrot to be specific

ST1CKK Giant panda or squirrels

ST1CKK ORTVS DragonsXD





satibi the cats and the dolls hey ):100:

WaLKeR07 child goat :D

unicorn9sc lady bugs and cats



