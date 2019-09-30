Rain

Team Fortress 2: The Lore

mc_null avatar

mc_null

September 30, 2019 at 07:26 PM

This article will be about Team Fortress Classic' successor, TF2, probably one of the best class first person shooters.


Despite the fact that Team Fortress 2 is a multiplayer team shooter, it has a deep plot subtext that is unobtrusively revealed by the authors on game cards.



Team Fortress 2 describes the world of the second half of the twentieth century (circa 1965), in which two secret organizations - RED and BLU. “Three television channels, one telephone company, and two corporations that secretly control all governments on the planet.”

RED stands for Reliable Excavation & Demolition. RED is known to specialize in the excavation of reservoirs and mines, demolition work, and the production of bread and beer. In fact, RED is a cover for a large espionage organization. RED is written in the same way as the name of red in English (English Red), as evidenced by the color scheme of the organization. RED buildings and its equipment are made in red and yellow colors, the main building materials are wood, red brick and metal sheets of dark red color. Due to the fact that this organization specializes in demolition and excavations, it has a “simple” rural style of buildings and sloppy.



BLU stands for Builders League United. The United Builders League is a company specializing in construction, hydropower generation, and milk production. Like RED, BLU is a cover for a large spy organization. The name of the organization is similar to the name of blue in English (English Blue), which is the main color scheme of the organization. BLU buildings are made in blue and white colors of white brick and metal.

RED and BLU are fighting an irreconcilable struggle for the right to undivided ownership of the world, which takes various forms of business and unfair competition, including the form of armed clashes between specially hired mercenaries - Team Fortress 2 classes. Clashes take the form of territory control, capture of important points of the earth, destruction enemy bases and industrial espionage.



Collisions between companies occur at various industrial sites such as mines, reservoirs, quarries and power plants. Often, under the guise of such organizations, secret corporate espionage bases, computer centers and missile bunkers are hiding.

Despite the fact that RED and BLU are two completely opposed, irreconcilably hostile organizations with opposing areas of specialization, it is possible that they share a common secret leadership, known as TF Industries or Spytech. This organization is related to many technologies that are common to both companies, such as Automatic Turrets and Distributors. General management is also indicated by the fact that both teams hear the same female voice that reads out game messages (known as The Announcer, Commentator).

The player will participate in the eternal confrontation between the two corporations in the struggle for power, taking the side of one of them as a mercenary.
Also, the game is F2P sine 2011, so come and try this lovely war-themed hat simulator with brilliant community!

ea_oun avatar

ea_oun

October 1, 2019 at 08:15 AM

i like this game XD
CowPark avatar

CowPark

October 1, 2019 at 11:47 AM

Wait what? This game has LORE???
daniscream avatar

daniscream

October 1, 2019 at 07:34 PM

Very Very Very nice.
mrboris avatar

mrboris

October 1, 2019 at 10:59 PM

Team fortress 2 always was the best game ever i like the sfm the community and the most important voice lines
zochem211 avatar

zochem211

October 2, 2019 at 08:34 PM

awsome текст
zrainn1 avatar

zrainn1

October 3, 2019 at 08:56 PM

team fortress 2 always was the best game.
grumazescu_ionut avatar

grumazescu_ionut

October 4, 2019 at 07:25 AM

Best Game :)
ZaGoM avatar

ZaGoM

October 4, 2019 at 03:41 PM

граммood game

imtrashbutitsok avatar

imtrashbutitsok

October 4, 2019 at 05:29 PM

i had like 2000 hours on this game and i was even a free to play user, but then my brother tried to download some cheap hacks and I wasn't aware and then got on to find out my account was vac banned.
imtrashbutitsok avatar

imtrashbutitsok

October 4, 2019 at 05:29 PM

if you are debating about playing this game , its very fun and free. You dont have to buy and you can earn items for free
imtrashbutitsok avatar

imtrashbutitsok

October 4, 2019 at 05:31 PM

please please play this game. I loved it and im sure you will too.
Alony avatar

Alony

October 5, 2019 at 03:19 AM

Haven't played it but it looks fun
ApdoHamad avatar

ApdoHamad

October 5, 2019 at 04:07 AM

good games boys

Marko2313 avatar

Marko2313

October 7, 2019 at 05:30 AM

Woow thos is good
KeVxdlul avatar

KeVxdlul

October 7, 2019 at 08:03 PM

Well done!
farkas_patrik avatar

farkas_patrik

October 7, 2019 at 08:33 PM

well done

farkas_patrik avatar

farkas_patrik

October 7, 2019 at 08:33 PM

good job my friend
farkas_patrik avatar

farkas_patrik

October 7, 2019 at 08:33 PM

Woow thos is good
farkas_patrik avatar

farkas_patrik

October 7, 2019 at 08:33 PM

*** gooooood job

farkas_patrik avatar

farkas_patrik

October 7, 2019 at 08:33 PM

welll played

farkas_patrik avatar

farkas_patrik

October 7, 2019 at 08:34 PM

awesome

farkas_patrik avatar

farkas_patrik

October 7, 2019 at 08:34 PM

unbelieavcle

farkas_patrik avatar

farkas_patrik

October 7, 2019 at 08:34 PM

off course
farkas_patrik avatar

farkas_patrik

October 7, 2019 at 08:34 PM

wqeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee
