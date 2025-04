Robux chests in GameHag

Istheking I open six roblox chests in GameHag for 600 gems and get 39 robux from it.

zw1122 has anyone else tried them? :thinking:

XxAshWonderful i havent tried to open any robux chest instead i just order cause i can choose what amount i want. but im very surprised that there are robux chests here

mikachualmighty i have tried a couple of chests but i alwasy get bad rewards

devananddmurmu What is the best chest to open?

anita_bodera uuuuu not so great but you have robux

harvey_kalmado can you give me soul gems





NianiCyasiaq wow. wowowow

NianiCyasiaq don't open chests.