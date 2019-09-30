space ships

daraken i saw a video of being able to fly ships in space in this game in expansion is this live yet?

derrtydevil I think on PC Yes.

derrtydevil Have you reaches the feature yet? Let me know how it is.

Mystowrath No the Empyrean update is still not out, although you do have archwing missions.

derrtydevil I guess archwing will have to so for now

derrtydevil Can’t wait though

noobstalkers sana all yawa



noobstalkers sana all gwapo





FatElephantSeal yes space ships epic





02mate02 when will it come?

suzer007 Put i love it too much

fanfa hi i just need xps

fanfa but i like this game

vfrcbvjdbx мне нравится эта игра

chibl4ckh4wks22 DE initially had late 2019 is when it should be out and players are still hoping that is the case however it might end up being early to mid 2020 before it is released.

derrtydevil I'm really excited for it

derrtydevil I'm not sure about the new warframe though

derrtydevil but they do look interesting.

Bybarg Nope, it's will be Railjack update, I guess.