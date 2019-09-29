what is this game about

EnDragonKing what is this game about

RaulC .redpect.nebunie

Im_kirbo I have the same question i dont knpw what this game is

junrie31 hahahahahahaI have the same question i dont knpw what this game is

junrie31 what is this game aboutwhat is this game aboutwhat is this game about hahahahaha

bombexpert i honestly have no clue but would like to know more!

ChanrithIsTheBest this game is too sexual for kids

Officall10 Please level fast about pls shop and have robux can can Item all plsss have me levellll

Officall10 TELL ME GIVE OLD ROBUX NO HAVE SAID bruh he afk mean level 3

TrongNghiaHa This is my comment

WimpieWh i think you havr to bang! bang! bang!

monyen1 just f people and get stuff

Epekool action thank me later ????

giannfil its like hero zero, but instead of being a hero you re a *** movie producer. i suggest you, if you want to play the game, play it on nutaku