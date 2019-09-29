what is this game about

I have the same question i dont knpw what this game is
hahahahahahaI have the same question i dont knpw what this game is
what is this game aboutwhat is this game aboutwhat is this game about hahahahaha
i honestly have no clue but would like to know more!
this game is too sexual for kids
Please level fast about pls shop and have robux can can Item all plsss have me levellll
TELL ME GIVE OLD ROBUX NO HAVE SAID bruh he afk mean level 3
i think you havr to bang! bang! bang!
just f people and get stuff
action thank me later ????
its like hero zero, but instead of being a hero you re a *** movie producer. i suggest you, if you want to play the game, play it on nutaku