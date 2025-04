Favourite Food

NoM3rcy What is your favourite food?

aronka601 i like spaghetti



NoM3rcy Mine is spaghetti!

xlockermanx I like banana and turkısh baklava :D

dks_shadow devil fruit from one piece xd

dixie_lane_sampson chinese food

ZaGoM :stuck_out_tongue_winking_eye::yum: Шавуха аааа





zrainn1 mine is TURKISH baklava :D

unicorn9sc i like sushi and cooten candy its too jard to choose

unicorn9sc i mean hard





unicorn9sc whats your favourite food guys?







bang_pham fastfood and japanese food :3 its just so good

xxxsagexxx I like ramen noodles

Tarakelley573 I like tacos and pizza

Christiaanchaos Weet bix, bananas waffles ,chocolate mousse

Mushroomhead_Fanatic I wish I could have some ramen right now.

Hannah6290 i am about to eat some ramen....lol but mostly healthy

albertsoro56 I like Rice :yum::yum::yum:

degt1 tacos, all the way

seref1000_ Pizza is the best :D

gabriella_lopata I like Creme Brulee







jandbdavenport I enjoy chicken pot pie

augustinas2011 burger