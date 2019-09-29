Is this game ded?

Akaswastaken Basically I wanted to know if anybody is still playing this game.I queue up for ranked matches but still don't get any even after waiting for 5 minutes.

Nsar101 The game is still alive

RolandKratina yes it is homie

devananddmurmu sometimes your ping causes matches to take a long time to find

sandemlis There are a lot of factors at play, your ping, the time of the day when you're looking for a match, the maps that are in your queue pool.



For example if you take a map that's rarely played and you queue for a match late at night you would have to wait longer than if you took a popular map and queued at day or evening.

bali_kiss No,i love this game,i play every day

darth_vader714 Its alive and wonderfull

PatiliSonum yes you are ded cs