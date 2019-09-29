Rain

Is this game ded?

Akaswastaken avatar

Akaswastaken

September 29, 2019 at 07:47 PM

Basically I wanted to know if anybody is still playing this game.I queue up for ranked matches but still don't get any even after waiting for 5 minutes.
Nsar101 avatar

Nsar101

September 30, 2019 at 12:04 PM

The game is still alive
RolandKratina avatar

RolandKratina

October 1, 2019 at 07:01 AM

yes it is homie
devananddmurmu avatar

devananddmurmu

October 1, 2019 at 09:43 AM

sometimes your ping causes matches to take a long time to find
sandemlis avatar

sandemlis

October 2, 2019 at 01:29 PM

There are a lot of factors at play, your ping, the time of the day when you're looking for a match, the maps that are in your queue pool.

For example if you take a map that's rarely played and you queue for a match late at night you would have to wait longer than if you took a popular map and queued at day or evening.
bali_kiss avatar

bali_kiss

October 2, 2019 at 04:59 PM

No,i love this game,i play every day
darth_vader714 avatar

darth_vader714

October 3, 2019 at 09:45 PM

Its alive and wonderfull
PatiliSonum avatar

PatiliSonum

October 3, 2019 at 10:06 PM

yes you are ded cs
darth_vader714 avatar

darth_vader714

October 3, 2019 at 10:12 PM

cs is the best game and its not dead
