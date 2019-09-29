Everytime I gain xp the next day I find it lower why is this so
Because you spam. When someone reports you you lose 10 XP for each spam comment.
Maybe cuz just spam msg too much and therefore ur xp got cancelled
It's not becuz of spam, I wasnt in here for a day and lost 30 for nothing
Yes I find my xp gone the next day. My xp goes down 80 every day. I can't level up.
Same here... it was good for week but ahhh here we go again
you can get xp taken away for just posting random things on the forums. like just replying "hi" will get your xp taken away.
does xp stay if your posts are valid? Like is this a glitch or is it intentional removal of xp by staff?
I don't think it could possibly be a glitch. Let's wait until someone that understands this more to come and shed light on it.
same, my xp just getting taken away just answering questions normally.
I have a theory that downvotes and reports affect xp earned on posts, even if those posts aren't removed for spam, but nobody has confirmed this. I think people who report and downvote ordinary non-spam posts are the cause, personally.
mary had a little lamb
its heart was black as coal
crept on her dirty room
ate her g **** soul