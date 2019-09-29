Why xp is being taken away

Lumy96 Everytime I gain xp the next day I find it lower why is this so

pavel_hristov Because you spam. When someone reports you you lose 10 XP for each spam comment.

ORTVS Maybe cuz just spam msg too much and therefore ur xp got cancelled

FoundedPlains77 spam is not allowed

aloosh7727 hi there

dks_shadow Dont spam vro

Madshayan It's not becuz of spam, I wasnt in here for a day and lost 30 for nothing

PETERDUDUHEYTHANOS Sampl Txt





wartaker164 Yes I find my xp gone the next day. My xp goes down 80 every day. I can't level up.





St1llC0ld Same here... it was good for week but ahhh here we go again

wellisuck you can get xp taken away for just posting random things on the forums. like just replying "hi" will get your xp taken away.

pillow4rt does xp stay if your posts are valid? Like is this a glitch or is it intentional removal of xp by staff?

Eegwe I don't think it could possibly be a glitch. Let's wait until someone that understands this more to come and shed light on it.

mrnoobynoob same, my xp just getting taken away just answering questions normally.

ghostish I have a theory that downvotes and reports affect xp earned on posts, even if those posts aren't removed for spam, but nobody has confirmed this. I think people who report and downvote ordinary non-spam posts are the cause, personally.



clrm mary had a little lamb

its heart was black as coal

crept on her dirty room

ate her g **** soul







ItsElli123 Wait this is crazy





AMOO001 glitch

orvin i dunno