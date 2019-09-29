Rain

Why xp is being taken away

Lumy96 avatar

Lumy96

September 29, 2019 at 10:11 AM

Everytime I gain xp the next day I find it lower why is this so
pavel_hristov avatar

pavel_hristov

September 29, 2019 at 12:51 PM

Because you spam. When someone reports you you lose 10 XP for each spam comment.
ORTVS avatar

ORTVS

September 29, 2019 at 01:25 PM

Maybe cuz just spam msg too much and therefore ur xp got cancelled
FoundedPlains77 avatar

FoundedPlains77

September 29, 2019 at 08:30 PM

spam is not allowed
aloosh7727 avatar

aloosh7727

September 29, 2019 at 08:34 PM

hi there
dks_shadow avatar

dks_shadow

September 29, 2019 at 09:22 PM

Dont spam vro
Madshayan avatar

Madshayan

September 29, 2019 at 09:57 PM

It's not becuz of spam, I wasnt in here for a day and lost 30 for nothing
PETERDUDUHEYTHANOS avatar

PETERDUDUHEYTHANOS

September 29, 2019 at 10:50 PM

Sampl Txt

wartaker164 avatar

wartaker164

December 7, 2020 at 08:37 PM

Yes I find my xp gone the next day. My xp goes down 80 every day. I can't level up.

St1llC0ld avatar

St1llC0ld

December 7, 2020 at 09:36 PM

Same here... it was good for week but ahhh here we go again
wellisuck avatar

wellisuck

December 8, 2020 at 01:26 AM

you can get xp taken away for just posting random things on the forums. like just replying "hi" will get your xp taken away.
pillow4rt avatar

pillow4rt

December 8, 2020 at 06:56 AM

does xp stay if your posts are valid? Like is this a glitch or is it intentional removal of xp by staff?
Eegwe avatar

Eegwe

December 8, 2020 at 07:08 AM

I don't think it could possibly be a glitch. Let's wait until someone that understands this more to come and shed light on it.
mrnoobynoob avatar

mrnoobynoob

December 8, 2020 at 12:57 PM

same, my xp just getting taken away just answering questions normally.
ghostish avatar

ghostish

December 9, 2020 at 05:37 AM

I have a theory that downvotes and reports affect xp earned on posts, even if those posts aren't removed for spam, but nobody has confirmed this. I think people who report and downvote ordinary non-spam posts are the cause, personally.
clrm avatar

clrm

December 9, 2020 at 05:55 AM

mary had a little lamb
its heart was black as coal
crept on her dirty room
ate her g **** soul


ItsElli123 avatar

ItsElli123

December 9, 2020 at 05:58 AM

Wait this is crazy

AMOO001 avatar

AMOO001

December 9, 2020 at 05:57 PM

glitch
orvin avatar

orvin

December 9, 2020 at 05:58 PM

i dunno
orvin avatar

orvin

December 9, 2020 at 06:04 PM

oh i don't know
